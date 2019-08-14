Mobile app to help reunite owners with their lost furbabies

Pet owners will breathe a collective sigh of relief after the launch of a mobile application designed to reunite lost pets with their doting owners.

Lost & Hound is free, and simply requires an email address or Facebook account to sign up.

People can list lost and found pets along with pictures, and search for animals within a 30-kilometre radius of their last known location.

If a user of the app finds an animal they think might be theirs, they are able to privately message the person who posted the picture and liaise for its safe return.

Designed by software development company Empire State, the app is not only for individual pet owners, but veterinarians, animal shelters, and animal welfare organisations as well.

Empire State MD Ed Wrede said that pets often remained unclaimed for longer than they needed to, simply because owners were not looking in the right places.

“Many community platforms are overburdened with lost and found pet posts, putting pressure on forum admins. This app aims to alleviate some of that pressure,” Wrede added.

The app allows you to add lost and found animal listings, describe the lost or found animal, its condition, add a description and photos, attach the location where the animal was found, and fosters communication between users, where videos and photos can be sent.

The app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App stores.

For more information, visit the Lost & Hound website or email hello@lostandhound.co.za

