Technology 14.8.2019 11:14 am

Facebook listened to users’ conversations – report

AFP
(FILES) A file illustration picture taken on April 28, 2018 shows the logo of social network Facebook displayed on a screen and reflected on a tablet in Paris. Facebook said September 26, 2018it now has 300 million daily users of

(FILES) A file illustration picture taken on April 28, 2018 shows the logo of social network Facebook displayed on a screen and reflected on a tablet in Paris. Facebook said September 26, 2018it now has 300 million daily users of "stories," a format inspired by Snapchat, and would now begin delivering ads with these visual messages.The announcement shows Facebook is making strides in this new format which allows people to share videos or photos with emojis and augmented reality options that could allow users to draw eyeglasses or hats on faces, and which disappear after 24 hours. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE

The company didn’t specify what it did with the audio afterwards.

Facebook has paid hundreds of contractors to listen to and transcribe snippets of users’ conversations, US media reported on Tuesday, amid heightened scrutiny of the social network’s data collection practices.

Facebook acknowledged the transcriptions, which were first reported by Bloomberg, telling the news agency in a statement that they were made with users’ permission, but that the practice has nonetheless been stopped.

“Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” the company said.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The contractors were testing the ability of the social network’s artificial intelligence to interpret messages, and the only users affected were those on Facebook Messenger app who had opted to have their voice chats transcribed.

Bloomberg said the contractors working on the project were “rattled” by listening to private audio whose origin wasn’t disclosed and which sometimes contained vulgar content.

The contractors also weren’t told the reason why they were doing the transcribing, the news agency reported.

Amazon, Apple and Google — all companies offering voice assistants — have previously acknowledged collecting conversations for the purpose of improving their products.

Apple and Google have in recent weeks said they’ve halted the practice, while Amazon gives users the option of blocking the collection of their voice by Alexa, the artificial intelligence driving their Echo voice assistant.

Facebook, which just settled a record $5 billion fine with the US Federal Trade Commission for misusing users’ private data, has given differing responses to reports that it uses audio recordings to better target ads or make its pages more attractive.

“You’re talking about this conspiracy theory that gets passed around that we listen to what’s going on on your microphone and use that for ads,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in US Senate testimony last year.

“We don’t do that,” he said.

But the company later told lawmakers in writing that it does actually collect conversations if users have specifically allowed it to do so and are using certain audio features.

The company didn’t specify what it did with the audio afterwards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Facebook to rebrand WhatsApp and Instagram 5.8.2019
Whatsapp could soon start censoring what you are saying 5.8.2019
EU court rules companies must warn users about Facebook’s ‘Like’ button 30.7.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 