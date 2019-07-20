A new version of Firefox will warn you if your passwords were pirated

Web browser Firefox should soon be equipped with a new function that will tell you if your personal data (e-mail address, passwords, address, etc.) has been pirated, reports Bleeping Computer.

The Mozilla team is gradually integrating its independent Firefox Monitor service natively into Firefox. The service, which lists every time e-mail addresses have turned up data breaches, can also directly ping users if an e-mail address is found in such a cull.

The idea is to also provide warnings when a site or service being visited using the browser has recently been the target of a breach.

The service will be integrated into Firefox 70 (the current version is number 68), and is actually an implementation of the Have I Been Pwned database, with which Mozilla is now collaborating.

The site has been collecting hundreds of millions of passwords that have been made public without internet users’ knowledge through known data leaks.

The Mozilla Foundation’s project is thus not brand new, but the integration with its web browser will soon be a reality, as Firefox 70 should be released in the spring of 2019.

