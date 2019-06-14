Tour Anne Frank’s childhood home through Google Street View

To celebrate what would have been Anne Frank’s 90th birthday this week, Google Arts & Culture and the Anne Frank House have created an online exhibition of the diarist’s childhood home which you can explore yourself through Street View.

When she was only 15 years old, teenaged diarist Anne Frank fell victim to the Holocaust and lost her life at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

Had Frank survived, Wednesday would have been her 90th birthday; to honour her memory, Google Art & Culture collaborated with the Anne Frank House to create a digital exhibition via Street View that lets you explore her childhood house in Amsterdam.

The online tour begins by presenting users with a collection of photographs of Anne and the war that can be scrolled through, accompanied by brief descriptions.

At the end of the album, various rooms of Anne’s house are provided via Google Street View. By tapping or clicking on the image, you can “walk” through the entire house which was restored in 2004 to resemble what the home would have looked like during the 1930s.

The house currently “serves as accommodation for foreign writers who cannot work freely in their own country”.

Executive director of the Anne Frank House stated that the property is “a place where freedom, tolerance and free speech are given room to breathe”.

