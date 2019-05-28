4 apps to keep your kids safe

If you have entrusted your child with a smartphone, make sure that certain apps are installed to help protect them from virtual and real world threats.

You can install apps that enable you to also monitor their phone activity, teach them safety lessons and track their whereabouts whenever you need to.

There’s always a fine line between invading someone’s privacy and making sure they are safe at all times. The best way to ensure your child’s safety is to keep an open line of communication with them about who they speak to, their daily activities and their friends.

Here are some apps that can help you keep your child safe:

1. Kaspersky SafeKids

Kaspersky Safekids is one of the leading cybersecurity companies that acts as an all-in-one tracking and controlling tool for your kid’s smartphone.

All you have to do is install the app on your child’s phone and you’ll be able to control it from a dedicated dashboard. This includes which apps and websites they can access and for how long.

When you install the app, you will get to use a special pin, which is useful in securing the app from unauthorised access.

The premium version of the app lets you schedule screen time, receive notifications about suspicious activities and get summaries of what children search, see and share as well as creating GPS safe zones.

Download on Android or iOS

2. Safety for Kids

What’s the best way for kids to learn about safety? Let them play games that have different stages where they learn something new and different about safety.

Safety for Kids is an app that has a game of 12 chapters. In these chapters they go through different activities to learn what to do in emergency situations.

Download on Android or iOS

3. Watch Over Me

Women and children are the most targeted victims of abuse and rape not only when they are in dangerous places.

The Watch Over Me app allows your child’s contacts to follow your journey. You can specify how long you want it to track your child’s GPS location until they reach their destination.

The best thing about the app is that if your child is in a dangerous situation, they can shake their phone to trigger an emergency alert and their phone camera will automatically turn on and start recording. The app also tells you when they’ve entered a high crime rate area.

Download on Android

4. Life360 Family Locator

Want to be able to chat to your child and know their whereabouts at all times? Life360 Family locator might just be the app for you. It keeps the whole family connected through group chats and also lets you know where your kids are at all times.

All the registered family members are shown on an interactive map in real-time and you can start a chat just by tapping on their profile. You can even separate different groups and family members.

Download on Android or iOS

