Don’t know your shoe size? There’s a Nike app for that

Nike has introduced Nike Fit to its mobile application, an AR feature that scans your feet to determine what size you wear to make online shoe shopping a breeze.

Just a few months after unveiling the “Back to the Future”-inspired self-lacing trainers, Nike announced the Nike Fit tool for its app, a digital feature powered by augmented reality that “uses a combination of computer vision, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and recommendation algorithms” to tell you what your size is for each Nike shoe.

According to the company, over half of people at any given time are wearing the wrong size shoe, and Nike attributes this to an outdated foot sizing method.

If you use Nike Fit on the application, you won’t even be given the opportunity to select the wrong size, because you’ll only be offered your size as determined by the tool.

This measurement is made using your smartphone’s camera; 13-data points will be collected to map out the shape and size of your foot in a couple seconds and determine which size is right for you. This information can be stored in the application for use during future shopping trips.

Additionally, you can use Nike Fit to help your friends and family discover their shoe size by enabling a guest mode.

Nike’s ultimate goal is to provide customers with completely customised shoes free of numbers and genders. Ensuring people have the best fit of the options available is the first step.

