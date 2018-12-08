Friday night ruined for Telkom mobile users after data network crashes

Even though services have been restored to Telkom mobile’s data network, customers are not so quick to forgive how the network provider left them in the lurch on a Friday night.

Service update: there is an outage impacting national mobile data connectivity. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. — Telkom (@TelkomZA) December 7, 2018

What angered people more was that the tweet was allegedly the only notification Telkom provided customers with to explain the issue. Customers did not receive an SMS notifying them of the problem, and because they had no access to the data network, they were not able to read the tweet.

Soooooo, why didn't you SMS us? I'm only seeing this tweet now because I *obviously* had no connectivity to be on Twitter pic.twitter.com/azr6nvYVh7 — Saberah Gumede (@Saberah) December 8, 2018

How about you send an sms to all your customers to alert us? Had to change sim cards???? — Zosh o̴̴̴̴͡.̮Ơ̴͡​ (@ZoshcY) December 7, 2018

Countless users took to Twitter to express their anger, disappointment and demands.

Last night all my plans was messed up because of you ???????????? pic.twitter.com/imjwRRS1Th — Dr Jackson Mashile (@DrJacksonBecks) December 8, 2018

Finally some communication, jeesh — JéVanne Gibbs ???????? (@JayGibbs_) December 7, 2018

Kodwa Telkom, we didn't have electricity, when electricity is back, u take your network — Nopnop (@nopnoptwi) December 7, 2018

Telkom said on Saturday morning that services have been restored, but the network crash was not going to be forgiven that easily.

Service update: services have been restored. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you once again for your patience — Telkom (@TelkomZA) December 8, 2018

Most social media users who are Telkom mobile customers are not accepting Telkom’s apology without at least 1GB of free data.

We wont accept the apology which is less than 1GB pic.twitter.com/azqaBkbyLD — #I.T.Specialist (@mthokoh89) December 7, 2018

Apology not accepted. We want free data ???????? — God's Eye ????️ (@TheRealKhuliso) December 8, 2018

I want my data back???????????????????? — Okruuuuurrr (@nombuh_Ghazue) December 8, 2018

Just tell us the truth, telkom… you're doing your year end function today. We're on our own. — Lwandi (@Native_Maya) December 7, 2018

Dear Telkom ur Mobile data connectivity makes me loose business today an i won't be able to recover the money lost . How are u going to compesant me I will listen to radio — Ranwedzi Tshilidzi Ralushai (@raukies) December 7, 2018

As a result of the mysterious network crash, countless business owners said they lost money, and consumers whose data expired on Friday could not even make the most of the last few megabytes.

Some social media users pointed to the data network crash lasting more than one night, with some saying they have been having problems for the better part of the past week.

Others are saying that despite Telkom reassuring customers that services have been restored, they still have no access to the internet.

@TelkomZA there is no service that is restored here, we still can't access the internet. pic.twitter.com/NZUEJN3oh9 — Zamo Khumalo (@ZamoMakhaye) December 8, 2018

