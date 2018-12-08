 
Friday night ruined for Telkom mobile users after data network crashes

An outage impacted Telkom mobile’s national data connectivity, leaving many angry customers with data but no internet connectivity.

Even though services have been restored to Telkom mobile’s data network, customers are not so quick to forgive how the network provider left them in the lurch on a Friday night.

What angered people more was that the tweet was allegedly the only notification Telkom provided customers with to explain the issue. Customers did not receive an SMS notifying them of the problem, and because they had no access to the data network, they were not able to read the tweet.

Countless users took to Twitter to express their anger, disappointment and demands.

Telkom said on Saturday morning that services have been restored, but the network crash was not going to be forgiven that easily.

Most social media users who are Telkom mobile customers are not accepting Telkom’s apology without at least 1GB of free data.

As a result of the mysterious network crash, countless business owners said they lost money, and consumers whose data expired on Friday could not even make the most of the last few megabytes.

Some social media users pointed to the data network crash lasting more than one night, with some saying they have been having problems for the better part of the past week.

Others are saying that despite Telkom reassuring customers that services have been restored, they still have no access to the internet.

