Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Series 2 exudes Eleganza Extravaganza

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 2 showcases the very best of what the UK drag scene has to offer.

In an intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under scrutiny.

In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all the queens will be assessed on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

RuPaul is once again joined by judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr alongside an extra special celebrity guest judge.

Meet the twelve fabulous queens battling it out for the coveted title of the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar.

Lawrence Chaney, self-proclaimed Scottish drag royalty.

‘’My drag look is a mix of Rab C. Nesbitt and Susan Boyle! I take a lot of pride in my appearance. I want to look fierce! I make most of my own costumes. I do my own hair and makeup. I even make my own hip pads. I do it all, and I take huge pride in being literally self-made.’’

Sister Sister

“I went from painting on canvases to painting on my face instead. My comedy style is very dry. I think it sometimes takes a few dim-witted people a couple of seconds to catch on. That’s what I love. I have a saying: if you’re not having fun, what’s the point? I have personality in abundance and my game plan is to just be cheery. You can’t battle with someone who is smiling.’’

Veronica Green from London is ready to slay the challenges.

‘’I put a lot of effort into looking beautiful, and I can sing, dance and act. And I’m a quadruple threat, as I am really good at sewing too. I’m feeling confident. I’m pretty much confident in everything!’’

Joe Black

‘’I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour. I think that drag is such a celebration of life and creativity. Drag for me means I can channel all of the things that I most love. Heroines, villains, cartoons, stars of the silver screen. Drag has given me such power and strength, I love it.’’

Bimini Bon Boulash from London likes to be super feminine and incorporate many sources of inspiration.

‘’I would never fit my drag into one box! I like to mix the ridiculous with a bit of topical news. I’ve got a lot of different acts but I’m mainly silly, which is what I love about drag. Expect the unexpected!’’

Tia Kofi

‘’My drag is a melting pot! I’m giving you end of the pier, Blackpool. I was raised by older queens! Keeping old school drag alive is very important to me, and so you can expect anything.’’

Tayce

‘’I’m doing it for myself. Honestly, I can’t believe I’m here right now. I’m here, I’m queer, I’m here to let these girls have it and show them what Wales has to offer.’’

Ellie Diamond

“I’m 6ft 4 out of heels, and in drag, I love to go even taller. I like the biggest wigs, heels, outfits, lashes, makeup and ass. I would describe my drag as a cartoon character that has come to life.’’

Asttina Mandella is known for giving extravagant MTV style performances.

“A star can’t be made; a star is born and it’s my time to be the star! It’s very interactive, sometimes with a bit of comedy. I have been dancing since I was tiny, and it’s all in my show.’’

A’Whora describes herself as ‘’fully rounded.

“I started off as Aurora but ended up as Maleficent!” I’m very creative, I can act, and I am a seamstress extraordinaire. I’ve never been given the opportunities to showcase what I can do so now I am excited to blow you away. I have a powerful presence, and I’m ready to share it with the world.”

Watch out for 26-year-old, Cherry Valentine

“For those who say I haven’t been doing drag long enough, take a look…I’m a queen!” On who is Cherry Valentine, in the world of drag, just like a Cherry, I sit on top! Cherry Valentine is everything. She is glamour, she is a club kid, she’s dark, she’s gothic, she’s a dancer, she’s flippy.’’

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 2 on BBC BRIT (DStv channel 120) Mondays at 21:00 and on DStv catch up.

For a taste of what’s to come over the next few weeks watch HERE.