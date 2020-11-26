Black Friday specials on rugs

Whether you’re looking for a simple door mat, an exquisite rug for your room, or a modern and funky outdoor rug for your entertainment area, Rugs Original’s collection has something special for every room in your home.
This November, the month known for its mad Black Friday sale prices, Rugs Original has turned the traditional one-day sale on its head, by offering unbelievable prices for over a month! Running from 2nd November, until 6th December, Rugs Original is offering up to 60% of its entire collection of ranges, both online and in their nationwide stores.
As South Africa’s largest importer of Persian, Oriental and Modern rugs, Rugs Original offers a range of affordable, superior floor coverings that will bring style and comfort to any home.
With a history that spans some 34 years, this family owned business began its retail journey with its first store in Cresta Shopping Centre, and now operates across South Africa, from Cape Town to Durban, and Gauteng to Mpumalanga, with a total of 14 retail stores, and supplies a number of wholesale markets.
Since inception, the Rugs Original team has spent much time flying around the world, meeting with a host of suppliers, to source the best quality rugs, at affordable prices, and attend a number of international trade shows, allowing them to keep up-to-date with home décor and flooring trends.
In recent years, the brand has expanded its reach considerably, via a carefully thought out restructuring of the business, to make the overall customer experience more pleasurable. Following months of brainstorming and research, truly understanding the entire customer purchase cycle, and identifying what frustrates customers in this process, the birth of the, “concept stores,” began. The change in format has been a game-changer in the industry, by introducing an entirely new and efficient way for customers to shop.
Part and parcel of the change to the structure of the business, is to ensure the that Rugs Original propels itself into the digital shopping space, which has grown considerably in the South African market. This has resulted in the creation of a fully integrated website buying platform, allowing customers to view their entire collection online, purchase their dream rug, and have the convenience of home delivery.
Rugs Original’s Black Friday month specials offer never-to-be-repeated prices, both in-store and online, where you can expect up to 50% off their kids’ collection, Kids Original, and up to 60% off some of their best-sellers. Best of all, is that it launched in the beginning of November, and will run until 6 December.
But which rug is best for your home?
At Rugs Original, the options are endless, and you can shop by style, design or colour, and their vast ranges allow you to choose from indoor and outdoor rugs. Be it classic, contemporary and modern styles, in a number of different designs, suitable to any home.
From rugs to runners, round rugs to Kids rugs, and Persians to Modern designs, every available option can be viewed on the website, and should you purchase to the value of R2 500 or more, delivery will be free!
Some of the best sellers are among the current sales items, like the HARMONY MEDALLION CHARCOAL RUNNER that now sells from R5,925.60, down from R14,814.00 (up to 60% off).
Other unbelievable deals include:
CHOBI ZIEGLER RED BEIGE – from R13,494.00, was R33,735.00 (up to 60% off)
KHAL MOHAMMADI from R13 400, was R33 500.00 (up to 60% off)
VINTAGE INTRICATE DESIGN – from R925, was R1,850.00 (up to 50% off)
ELEGANT MARBLE INSPIRED – from R1,395.00, was R2,790.00 (up to 50% off)
and many more.
Payment options are easy with Rugs Original, and now Rugs Original clients have the convenience of paying via Mobicred. Mobicred allows you to securely shop online, by letting you make one single monthly payment for all your purchases, with a revolving credit limit.
Another benefit is that Rugs Original has recently entered into a new partnership with the Momentum Group, allowing prospective customers, who are part of the Momentum Multiply Programme, to enjoy the benefit of using their points for purchases.
