Finding a job in the current market climate with Huawei AppGallery’s assistance

The task of finding a position can be daunting – especially in the current economic conditions in which more than half of South African youth are unemployed. 2020 seemed to be a promising year, being the start of a new decade. Yet, in a turn of events, the current pandemic spurred a global economic crisis which has impacted various segments of our economy and affected the job market.
With the scarcity of jobs now, standing out from a large crowd of job seekers is important. With an immaculate CV at hand, and the right job searching tools and resources, you could catch the eye of potential recruiters.
However, not everyone has access to a computer to manage the whole job process. With that in mind, HUAWEI Mobile Services’ app store, HUAWEI AppGallery, has curated a collection of top apps to help with everything from putting together your CV, scanning documents, and searching for your dream job.
Top career portal apps
We no longer send job applications via the postal system because we have career or online job portals at our disposal. These job application tools are designed to help people find jobs in any location. Here are some top app versions popular in South Africa:
Job Mail
Job Mail is one of the most popular job portals in South Africa. It’s not hard to see, when Job Mail gives you access to over 14,000 vacancies every single day. In just 3 steps, you’re well on your way to finding your dream job with Job Mail. Just register your CV, set up alerts for the kind of jobs you are looking for and start applying.
Pnet
Not only is Pnet one of the leading job portals, it is also an e-recruitment service provider. As you are looking for a job, recruiters may also be looking for a candidate just like you.
The app has a great feature called “Who’s hiring” which allows you to search for positions offered by different companies. That way, if you have preferred companies you would like to work for, you can conveniently check if they are currently hiring.
Career Junction
Career Junction was designed with South African job seekers in mind to help people find job opportunities in locations such as Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The app allows you to search vacancies in top companies as well as in top industries.
Document scanner apps
Job hunting means getting your documents in order – qualification certificates, ID, payslips etc. to be able to submit these as requested. Going out to the printer shop to scan copies is a mission you no longer have to undertake. HUAWEI AppGallery has a selection of apps such as CamScanner and Document Scanner to help in this regard.
CV making apps
A CV document, is the most important document when job hunting, as it creates a first impression about you as a professional. It helps you get seen by recruiters and essentially gives you a foot in the door. HUAWEI AppGallery has a number of free CV making apps, to ensure that your CV is professional and of industry standard. These free applications are available to you to develop a great CV that could land you your dream job.
With such a variety of quality apps to aid you in your journey to employment, if you’re currently unemployed, you can invest time working on and refining your CV. Never say never, you could land your dream job. Download all these apps and more on HUAWEI AppGallery.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.