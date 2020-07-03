How to choose the ideal wedding ring

There’s so much talk about engagement rings that sometimes, wedding rings don’t seem to get the attention that they deserve. After all, a wedding ring will be worn every single day for the rest of your life. It signifies the greatest commitment that you have made and is an enduring visible symbol of your marriage.
Throughout history, wedding rings have symbolised loyalty, love, and faithfulness. This tradition springs from ancient times and is widely found in almost every culture. When buying a wedding ring, the approach is quite different to an engagement ring. Most couples buy their wedding bands together and there’s no element of surprise attached to the design. It is a sensible, practical decision that is made by both parties. What’s more, often it is the most important piece of jewellery that you both will buy together and is a showcase of your love.
Start early
Many couples make the error of waiting too late to get their wedding rings. They overlook production times and don’t give themselves enough time to have their ring completed.
Generally, allow an average of two to three weeks to have your rings manufactured or sized if you bought ready-made rings.
Choose your budget
Choosing your budget at the start can help you decide on your rings and not get side-tracked when shopping.
To fit the rings into your budget, you can play around with the ring metal and styles. For example, choose a half eternity rather than a full eternity band as it will cost less yet won’t make a big difference to the appearance of your ring. Another example would be to choose white gold over platinum, as they both look very similar but white gold is more affordable.
Big brand names and designer rings also can add a substantial mark-up to the general price of the ring. Remember that a wedding ring is a classic piece of jewellery and whether you purchase it at a big brand store or at your favourite custom jeweller, there won’t be a huge difference in the look but there definitely will be a difference in the price!
Consider your lifestyle
While this may seem like an obvious point, many people forget to remember that the wedding ring they choose should suit their lifestyle. Considering that this is a piece of jewellery that you will wear every day for a lifetime, it is very important that it fits your lifestyle to ensure that it lasts a lifetime.
The ring you purchase should be stylish but also practical. For example, if you have a very active, outdoorsy lifestyle or are exposed to lots of chemicals, your ring should be tough enough to withstand that sort of exposure. Take this into consideration when deciding on your metal and style and make sure you check this with your jeweller before you buy.
Choose your metal
Traditionally gold was used for wedding rings, although we are now spoilt for choice when it comes to metals. For a matched look, it is a good idea for the bride and groom to choose the same metal. While the styles can be different, having the same metal gives the two rings a subtle yet beautiful connection.
Having said that, some brides and grooms prefer different metals to suit their tastes. For example, rose gold is a feminine soft colour and is perfect for a bride, whereas the groom might wish for something sturdier and more masculine.
Most brides like better to choose a matching metal to their engagement ring.
Here are the most popular metals for wedding rings:
Yellow Gold
This is the traditional classic choice for a wedding ring. When choosing yellow gold, you have a choice of 9 karat, 14 karat or 18 karat gold.
Yellow gold with over 75% purity is going to be too soft for daily wear and will easily scratch and loose shape.
Silver
Silver has become a popular choice with young couples because of its affordability and with more “arty” brides for its malleable properties.
Platinum
Platinum is more expensive than gold because it is harder to craft and is extremely durable. Because it is naturally white, platinum will not fade or tarnish. It is also very resistant to scratches.
White gold
If platinum is beyond your budget, white gold makes for a great alternative. It is a very popular modern metal variety and a great option for wedding rings. However, over time the rhodium plating on the white gold will wear off, requiring you to have the ring re-polished and plated.
Rose gold
This was a very popular metal during Victorian times and has recently risen in popularity again. The pinkish hue gives a feminine and romantic touch to the ring. It is a very durable metal due to the copper that is used in making it. It does not tarnish and maintains its colour.
Tungsten
Tungsten, mostly used for men’s rings, is a dark metal and is extremely resistant to abrasion. It can also be chemically coated in a variety of colours.
Choose your style
There are so many wedding ring styles available on the market that choosing one can be overwhelming. However, most wedding rings fall into either Traditional of Modern styles.
Traditional wedding rings
Channel Set
This is a very popular style for wedding rings. It consists of a single row of tiny diamonds, set into a groove in the metal. Channel set, also called eternity bands, can have a full ring of diamonds or half.
Comfort Fit
These are bands that are rounded on the inside and create a tighter but comfortable fit on your finger. Comfort fit bands are usually easier take off and put on. When wearing the ring you cannot feel the entire width of the band against your finger.
You have to ensure that your jeweller measures the correct size in order for this style to work and the ring should not move around much when worn.
Half-Round or D-shaped
These are more traditional and are typically very simple in design. When wearing a half-round wedding bad, you can feel the entire width of the band around your finger.
Modern wedding rings
Flat bands
This shape is what you would get if you cut a piece out of a pipe. Flat bands have straight edges and a straight, flat top. This is especially popular in men’s wedding rings. It is sometimes called flat cut wedding ring.
Pave Wedding Band
This is one of the most popular wedding band styles. This style is ideal if you want something a little different to the traditional channel setting.
Pave bands are highly brilliant. In addition, they look expensive and classy, but in fact are relatively affordable. This is because while the style consists of a high number of diamonds, these diamonds are very tiny and therefore not costly.
Prong Set Bands
This style has thin metal prongs that hold a series of diamonds in place. With this setting, the emphasis is on the stones and not so much on the metal. There are usually between three to fifteen stones set in the band.
Fitted bands
A fitted wedding band is ideal to sit flush next to an engagement ring. It can be set with or without stones. The width normally matches that of the engagement ring as to not take away from the glamour of your engagement ring.
Wide Wedding Bands
These are modern and trendy and very different from the traditional styles. They are also mostly for men. To be considered a wide ring, the width must be at least 7 mm. If, as a woman, you consider this option, ensure that it matches your engagement ring, as wide wedding rings can look odd with certain engagement ring styles.
Also, it is recommended to choose a ring that is 1 half size larger than your ordinary size, to ensure that it will fit your finger. A wide wedding ring may feel a little bit tighter because all the metal touches the skin. It may also not slide easily over your knuckles. So, finding the correct fit is crucial with this style.
Your jeweller must advise you on the correct finger size.
