Science 15.9.2020 06:15 pm

Venus gas ‘most significant’ find yet in alien life search – NASA chief

AFP

‘It’s time to prioritise Venus,’ says Bridenstine.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine on Monday hailed the discovery of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, a gas which on Earth can be attributed to living organisms.

“Life on Venus? The discovery of phosphine, a byproduct of anaerobic biology, is the most significant development yet in building the case for life off Earth,” he tweeted.

“About 10 years ago NASA discovered microbial life at 120,000ft in Earth’s upper atmosphere. It’s time to prioritise Venus.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition