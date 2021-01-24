News 24.1.2021 07:28 am

Teen reportedly drowns while tubing on Orange River

News24 wire
Teen reportedly drowns while tubing on Orange River

Photo: Supplied

According to police, the 18-year-old girl was tubing with her friends on the river near Orania, a white-only enclave.

Police in the Northern Cape have deployed their search and rescue unit to the Orange River, where a teenager reportedly drowned on Thursday.

According to police, the 18-year-old girl was tubing with her friends on the river near Orania, a white-only enclave.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the victim drowned after one of the tubes they were on overturned.

ALSO READSearch teams still looking for two-year-old missing girl after Voëlklip accident

The SAPS Search and Rescue Team, “under the command of Captain John Seeley, are currently busy in the Orange River near Orania with the search of an 18-year-old girl,” Tawana said.

“The SAPS Search and Rescue Team, together with other external roleplayers, are currently hard at work to search for the missing girl. The search continues.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Risk of flooding near Vaal, Orange rivers remains, warns department 19.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Biden undoes Trump migration orders, pushes for major reform

Weather Tropical cyclone Eloise: Limpopo on high alert

Courts Malema appeals R1m defamation case against Rawula

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears


today in print

Read Today's edition