Teen reportedly drowns while tubing on Orange River

Police in the Northern Cape have deployed their search and rescue unit to the Orange River, where a teenager reportedly drowned on Thursday.

According to police, the 18-year-old girl was tubing with her friends on the river near Orania, a white-only enclave.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the victim drowned after one of the tubes they were on overturned.

ALSO READ: Search teams still looking for two-year-old missing girl after Voëlklip accident

The SAPS Search and Rescue Team, “under the command of Captain John Seeley, are currently busy in the Orange River near Orania with the search of an 18-year-old girl,” Tawana said.

“The SAPS Search and Rescue Team, together with other external roleplayers, are currently hard at work to search for the missing girl. The search continues.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.