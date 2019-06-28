SA takes sixth place in ‘sexiest nationalities in the world’ survey

A travel blog has published poll results showing that Mzansi is the sixth sexiest nationality in the world. The blog asked 1.5 million of its social audience where the world’s most beautiful people reside, and South Africa was right in the top 10.

We were beaten by Australian, Brazilian, Filipino, Danish, and Ukrainian people. Nigerians came in 29th place, while Kenyans took 14th place.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Canadian

9. English

8. Armenian

7. Italian

6. South African

5. Australian

4. Brazilian

3. Filipino

2. Danish

1. Ukrainian

Check out the rest of the list on Big 7 Travel here.

The same blog recently published poll results showing that one of our languages had been voted as the second-sexiest accent in the world.

It said it asked its readers from all over the world to vote for the sexiest accent and the Afrikaans accent took second place, while the Nigerians took 29th place. The Zimbabwean English use of “old-fashioned words” and “open vowels” earned it a nice 20th place.

“Afrikaans is a hugely popular accent with many people across the globe, thanks to their unique tones and Saffa slang,” said the website.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

