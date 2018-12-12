South Africans beat global average of time spent on Pornhub

WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of sexual acts.

Global porn streaming site Pornhub recently released its stats for its year in review and revealed South Africans spend a lot of time on the site.

In terms of the global ranking, South Africa comes second after the Philippines with an average watch time of 10 minutes 57 seconds spent on the site.

The Philippines tops the list with 13 minutes and 50 seconds and the United States comes in third with an average of 10 minutes 37 seconds on the site.

According to Pornhub, ‘black South African’ remained the top search term while ‘white South African’ moved up 122 spots to also take a place in South Africa’s top searches.

Search terms such as ‘South African’, ‘Mzansi’, ‘Afrikaans’, and ‘Cape Town’ also saw significant gains.

“When compared to the rest of the world, South Africans are 112% more likely to view the ‘Ebony’ category, 71% more into ‘Babysitter’, and 70% more into ‘Squirt’,” added Pornhub.

Among the world’s most searched for terms in 2018, Pornhub’s top 4 searches by volume remained the same from 2017 to 2018. These included “lesbian”, “hentai”, “milf”, and “stepmom”.

Searches for “Japanese” gained 3 positions to become the 5th most popular search, with “Asian” gaining 6 positions, “Korean” up an impressive 16, and “Chinese” up 14 positions.

To view the full presentation, click here.

