Use the shopping trolley method for queue distancing says Social Development

Scenes of bustling queues at social grant pay points have alarmed South African’s trying to use social distancing to defeat the Covid-19 virus.

Now it appears the Department of Social Development has come up with a novel solution, the humble shopping trolley.

In a tweet showing Minister Lindiwe Zulu visiting pay points to make sure precautions are in place, the shopping trolley method is revealed in one of the attached photographs.

Minister @LindiweZulu and the Acting MEC for the Department of Social Development in Gauteng, @Lesufi, are visiting @OfficialSASSA paypoints around Gauteng to ensure that precautions are in place for the protection of beneficiaries against #COVID19. @SAgovnews @nda_rsa pic.twitter.com/6D98y441pH — Social Development (@The_DSD) March 30, 2020

Last week the shopping trolley featured prominently in South African life, as thousands of panic buyers used them to shift weeks worth of goods from fast depleting shelves.

Now it appears the humble trolley is on the pathway to redemption. As long queues formed for social grant payments, trolleys have been spotted as mobile barriers for the enforcement of social distancing.

Earlier this month it was announced that Sassa had brought forward the payment of social grants for the elderly and persons with disabilities for the month of April in an effort to lower the risk of Covid-19 infection by reducing congestion at retailers and banks.

In a statement, Sassa said it had been inundated with concerns about grant payments for April in light of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.