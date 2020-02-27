Houses torched in Cape Town suburb after child, man shot dead

At least two houses were torched in Cape Town’s Ocean View in the early hours of Thursday morning, amid fury over the murder of a child in an alleged gang shootout.

City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called out to a building on fire in Apollo Way around 1.25am.

The Kommetjie Road and Fish Hoek fire crews were sent out and found a double-storey building on fire.

They put that fire out at about 3.30am but, while they were there, another building was set alight in Scorpio Road.

The Simon’s Town crew had to attend to that fire with a police escort.

That building was totally destroyed.

Carelse said calls for help regarding other properties on fire were also received, but the police advised the fire services that it was too volatile to go there.

On Tuesday night, a man and a girl were shot dead.

The 31-year-man was shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana at the time.

The child is understood to have been caught in the crossfire.

She was taken to a medical facility, where she later died.

