Four arrested for brutal murder of couple in Durban

Four people suspected of brutally murdering a couple in Wolongo Reservice, Durban have been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The couple was allegedly beaten with a hammer and shot not far from their homes.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the wife had received a call from someone to collect money that was owed to her.

The pair set off, but shortly after, their family received a call from someone who demanded a ransom for their release.

“A case of kidnapping was opened at the Nsuze police station,” Naicker said.

Police then set out to track down the missing couple after receiving missing reports on Wednesday.

Once arriving in the area, police spotted the couple’s vehicle not far from their residence.

The occupants in the vehicle sped off but crashed after losing control of the car, then fled into bushes, according to Naicker.

“Police then commenced with a search for the victims, and they were both found dead at Wolongo Reserve,” Naicker said.

The couple’s bodies were allegedly battered with a hammer and were shot.”[A] four-pound hammer was found next to the deceased. A docket for two counts of murder was opened at the Nsuze police station for investigation.”

On Friday, police conducted a “rigorous investigation” which led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 25 and 46.

“The suspects were found in possession of a firearm; cash and [one of] the victim’s cellphone.

“They will be charged for two counts of murder; illegal possession of a firearm and possession of suspected stolen property,” Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has expressed his praise to the officers involved.

“I wish to commend the investigation team who worked around the clock to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. We hope that the family will find comfort knowing that these cold-blooded killers will pay the price for their cruelty”.

The suspects are to appear in the Maphumulo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

