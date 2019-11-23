Residents of a township in Pretoria complain about dirty, brownish tap water

The residents of Refilwe in the east of Pretoria are reportedly exposed to a serious health risk because of the dirty, brownish water they drink daily.

Pretoria News reported that residents complained about drinking contaminated water which sometimes would have worms.

Residents told the publication that about three weeks ago dirty water started coming through the taps and that the water had made them ill.

The City of Tshwane is reported to have been supplying residents with water delivered by water tankers.

However, residents reportedly feel overlooked, while politicians had reportedly been to Hammanskraal which has serious water issues, they seem less enthusiastic about attending to the issues happening in Refilwe.

It was reported that at times the tankers would bring water that is not good for drinking which has led to most residents choosing to buy water from local suppliers.

The publication quoted the City’s MMC for Utility Services, Abel Tau as saying that the city knows about the concerns the residents have raised and that it has taken samples of the water which will be tested.

Tau was quoted as saying that a local mine was releasing more manganese into the water than what is supposed to and that the city is receiving “sufficient services to assist”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

