Covid-19 3.4.2020 08:18 am

Trump takes new 15-minute coronavirus test

AFP
Trump takes new 15-minute coronavirus test

Fabio Wajngarten, right, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for coronavirus. Here he is posing with US President Trump and VP Pence, left, on 12 March. Picture: Twitter / @MattRiversCNN

Trump’s first test was taken after he came into contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who later tested positive for the virus.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and it was again found to be negative.

“I just took it this morning,” he told a news conference. “It said the president tested negative for Covid-19.”

This was Trump’s second test. This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

“I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant,” Trump said.

The first test, done in mid-March, used a more invasive method, with results coming only hours later

Trump, 73, had previously resisted getting tested, as well as arguing initially that coronavirus is no worse than the regular flu and did not require a massive shutdown of the economy.

Since then, Trump has declared himself a “wartime president” and is overseeing a massive ramping up of testing capabilities.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lockdown limits and a brand new post Covid-19 world 3.4.2020
Lockdown: Pepkor won’t pay retail landlords either 3.4.2020
Covid-19 crisis is showing the best of humanity 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 