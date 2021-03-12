High praise for Ramaphosa as AU chair

PREMIUM!
High praise for Ramaphosa as AU chairAfrica 19 mins ago
Ramaphosa, who chaired the AU from January last year, described his term as ‘baptism of fire’ after the pandemic broke out within two months of assuming the position.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts How Siyabonga Gama met the Guptas
Education Uni had ‘no control’ over police action, says Wits VC
State Capture Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase
State Capture Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears
Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele