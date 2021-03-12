 
 
High praise for Ramaphosa as AU chair

Africa

Ramaphosa, who chaired the AU from January last year, described his term as ‘baptism of fire’ after the pandemic broke out within two months of assuming the position.

Eric Naki
12 Mar 2021
05:41:10 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for a job well done on the African continent as then chair of the African Union (AU). Pandor was addressing LeadUP, a regular virtual alumni conversation hosted by the University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal, professor Tawana Kupe, under the topic, International Relations: Strategies for Strengthening SA’s Reputation on the Global Stage, on Wednesday evening. She said Ramaphosa’s term had made a huge difference, especially in efforts to fight Covid-19 and on infrastructure development. Under his leadership, African leaders and institutions, such as the Africa Centre for...

