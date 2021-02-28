Back to the soil as Covid robs Cuban town of its bread and butter: tourists

Just a decade ago, Vinales’s economy was an agrarian one based largely on tobacco farming.

But as communist-governed Cuba’s economy opened up, the tourist dollars started flooding in, and people like Millo turned their attention away from farming to the services industry.

But as suddenly as it arrived, the new-found prosperity was cut short by the pandemic. And today, the porches of the town’s famously multi-colored wooden homes — many turned into guesthouses, restaurants, cafes and shops — are heartbreakingly empty.

“They said things would go back to normal in six months, but it’s still going on. We’re heading for one year,” said Millo, who before Covid-19 rented out two rooms in the house he shares with his wife and daughter.

“We are in decline, we are without work,” he said, walking through his rows of tomatoes, beans and other legumes.Tourism “helped the families a lot,” said Millo, who cannot wait to return to being a guesthouse host.

Heritage town

The Vinales Valley from which the town takes its name was declared a heritage site in 1999 by UNESCO, which describes it as “an outstanding karst landscape in which traditional methods of agriculture (notably tobacco growing) have survived unchanged for several centuries.”

The region also preserves a rich vernacular tradition in its architecture, crafts, and music, according to the UN’s cultural organization.These attributes proved popular with tourists.

Vinales first turned to tourism after Cuba’s partial economic liberalization in 2011 allowed for small business licenses, and benefited from the tourist boom that followed the warming of ties between Havana and the United States a few years later.

Tourism is the economic mainstay of the island, raking in some $2.6 billion in 2019.

The townsfolk of Vinales have bitter memories of March 2020, when the last tourists left en masse as borders were rapidly shuttered due to the fast spread of the deadly virus.