Urban park woes: Table Mountain rangers battle crime, litter and fussy visitors 

Tourism activities are vital to keeping any national park afloat.

The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) is a total of 25,000 hectares, stretching 70km from Signal Hill to Cape Point.

Tourism revenue dropped by over 600% in TMNP during strict lockdowns, as the park had to adapt to not having its usual more than 4.5 million visitors every year.

Around 80% of the South African National Parks’ (SANParks) revenue comes from tourism.

But the park has also had to struggle with spillover crimes inevitable in an urban park completely surrounding by suburbs and informal houses alike.

As a result of crime, many visitors to TMNP attractions such as Signal Hill in search of awe-inspiring views are instead met with robberies, stabbings and litter.

The parking lots of all attractions within the TMNP are part of the City of Cape Town’s jurisdiction. As soon as visitors step foot on rocky pathways, only then does it form part of the SANPark’ mandate.

This means that there needs to be coordinated efforts from the City, SANParks, community forums and the park’s visitors to help keep everyone safe, explained area integrity general manager, Xolani Nicholus Funda.

This does not only entail staying on designated paths to avoid damage to nature, but also that people need to take responsibility for their own safety, and ensure they only leave a footprint behind.

TMNP north area manager Wana Bacela explained that Signal Hill has a number of open access gates.

However, there are only 56 of the park’s 118 rangers dedicated to safety.

Bacela said that he has encountered joggers running trails alone at night, using this as an example of how visitors are not taking their own safety into account.

And although the rangers have good relationships with the city’s law enforcement, they cannot control or attend to every incident that takes place.

A number of considerations are being tabled to avoid congestion on Signal Hill’s paths, such as paying a nominal entrance fee, and introducing a restaurant where the scout hall currently is.

At present, an influx of religious worshippers are being observed on Signal Hill, citing Covid-19 religious gathering restrictions as the main reason.

This has had a visible effect on the regular dog walkers, cyclists and runners, not to mention the horse riders and paragliding companies operating on Signal Hill.

Bacela emphasised that everyone had a right to experience and enjoy attractions such as Signal Hill.

Funda said it was important for all user groups to understand that they must share the park.

He explained that park users need “an understanding of the different interests and different user groups, rather than expecting the parks to protect a particular group. An understanding that this park is not just for one user group.

“It’s for many different users, which means visitors must be accommodating, considerate and respectful of other people’s experiences.”

“Some come to the park to enjoy solitude, and do not wish to be near people that make noise. Others go to the park to pray and do not want other visitors to undermine their religion. But at the same time, no one should be disturbing each other’s experiences.

“This whole notion of accommodating each other should be an issue that needs to be considered seriously among the users. It’s not only for you, it’s for the people of the Cape, for the people of South Africa.

“Being accommodating would be the key to being successful.”

Funda said another consideration was to begin staggering certain activities to different areas through zoning. He said the facilities at the park such as restrooms, roads and parking areas also needed to be able to accommodate the renewed interest in the park on behalf of all user groups.

Steps such as bag searches are in effect, in an effort to prevent visitors from taking alcohol or music speakers into the park, in an extra effort to curb any unwanted disturbances to other visitors.

Another suggestion is for rangers on duty to be adaptable to times when many visitors are expected in the park, to be able to respond accordingly to crime incidents.

This, Funda said, was the only way to guarantee that TMNP attractions remain appealing to locals and tourists, and that all frequent visitors feel equally welcome.

