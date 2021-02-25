 
 
Urban park woes: Table Mountain rangers battle crime, litter and fussy visitors 

Travel 4 days ago

Many visitors to TMNP attractions such as Signal Hill in search of awe-inspiring views are instead met with robberies, stabbings and litter. 

Nica Richards
25 Feb 2021
02:39:33 PM
Signal Hill, one of Table Mountain National Park’s many attractions, is being inundated with an influx of visitors due to lockdown gathering restrictions, making crime prevention strategies even more challenging. Visitors are urged to look out for their own safety, and to treat the area with respect. Picture: Nica Richards

Tourism activities are vital to keeping any national park afloat.  The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) is a total of 25,000 hectares, stretching 70km from Signal Hill to Cape Point.  Tourism revenue dropped by over 600% in TMNP during strict lockdowns, as the park had to adapt to not having its usual more than 4.5 million visitors every year. Security cameras in the park are a crime deterrent. Photo: Nica Richards Around 80% of the South African National Parks’ (SANParks) revenue comes from tourism.  But the park has also had to struggle with spillover crimes inevitable...

