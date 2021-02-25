Urban park woes: Table Mountain rangers battle crime, litter and fussy visitors 

PREMIUM!
Urban park woes: Table Mountain rangers battle crime, litter and fussy visitorsTravel 4 days ago
Many visitors to TMNP attractions such as Signal Hill in search of awe-inspiring views are instead met with robberies, stabbings and litter.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha
Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?
Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown
Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen
Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist