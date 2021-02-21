 
 
Babylon falling: World Heritage Site

International escapes 6 days ago

In ruins: disaster of biblical proportions awaits archaeologists

Jane Arraf
21 Feb 2021
11:25:17 AM
Babylon Iraq New York Times

Ammar al-Taee, an Iraqi archaeologist, picked up a clay panel fallen from one of the ancient walls of Babylon. Paw prints of a dog that wandered on to the drying clay more than 2 000 years ago obscure part of the cuneiform inscription – a reminder that these ruins were once a living city. “This is the heritage of Iraq, and we need to save it,” said Al-Taee. As part of a new generation of archaeologists, Al-Taee, 29, works for the Iraqi government on a World Monuments Fund project aimed at stemming the damage to one of the world’s best...

