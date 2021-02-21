 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Wine in the Green Kalahari ‘Randy makes you brandy’

Local getaways 5 days ago

Die Mas is a winery on the banks of the Orange River that produces a range of red and white wines. It is much better known for the award-winning brandies it has bottled from grapes grown on the sprawling farm since 2014.

Jim Freeman
21 Feb 2021
07:05:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Wine in the Green Kalahari ‘Randy makes you brandy’

image: Istock

‘Hi, my name’s Gert van Wyk but everyone in Kakamas calls me ‘Randy’. I’ve been working at Die Mas since I left school.” Die Mas is a winery on the banks of the Orange River that produces a range of red and white wines. It is much better known for the award-winning brandies it has bottled from grapes grown on the sprawling farm since 2014. ThirtyVan Wyk, 32, has been part of the process the entire time. When the oom who “taught him the business” died in 2017, Van Wyk moved up in the cellar hierarchy and, as a consequence,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
WATCH: The robots are taking over, is Joburg’s Hotel Sky the future of hospitality? 24.2.2021
Is there such a thing as ‘cheap, good wine’? 17.2.2021
A rainbow for a nation: Karoo a paradise that gives the soul hope 13.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.