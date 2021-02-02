Here’s what you need to know about the kulula.com sale

Low-cost airline kulula has a sale just in time for the month of love and the ease of lockdown restrictions.

Travelling at the moment sounds like a better plan than it did a few weeks ago, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address on Monday night that beaches, dams, rivers, parks and alcohol sales had been reopened under adjusted level 3.

A sale by kulula couldn’t have come at a better time.

Here is what you need to know

Sale @ first sight

Flight tickets start at R354. The cheapest route is from Johannesburg to Durban, starting from R353.48 and Johannesburg to Cape Town starts at R480.

Just four days

The sale started on 1 February at 6pm and ends on 4 February at 11.59pm. The discounts are available for the travel periods between 2 February 2021 to 30 November 2021. All taxes are included in the published fares.

Terms and conditions

With many people viewing the same booking fare, the first person to complete payment will be allocated that fare. The earlier you book, the cheaper you pay and depending on demand, prices may change according to date and time.

Bookings are only guaranteed when payment has been confirmed and the ticket issued.

The airline has been battling financially, only returning to the skies in December 2020, as aviation group Comair (which runs kulula) adopted a business rescue plan which saw it get a cash injection of R500 million in September.

Then chief executive officer (CEO) Wrenelle Stander said the company reported a loss of R564 million for the first half of 2020 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Comair Rescue Consortium’s Glenn Orsmond said the return to the skies was an important moment for the group, its employees and for their customers.

