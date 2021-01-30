 
 
Helping people roll back the years, gooi-ing wheelies on the beach

I have a fair understanding to the day-to-day challenges faced by people with physical disabilities in terms of accessibility to urban facilities, such as workplaces and malls. 

Jim Freeman
30 Jan 2021
01:00:30 PM
Helping people roll back the years, gooi-ing wheelies on the beach

I can empathise with people who bemoan the fact that lockdown and social distancing stipulations have deprived them of their regular sea or forest fixes, for they know exactly what it is they are missing. I had the opportunity to appreciate (in tiny measure) what it means to people who have been cheated by life, rather than diktat, of the opportunity to enjoy bush and beach. Having done a bit of work for the Quad-Para Association of South Africa some years ago, I have a fair understanding to the day-to-day challenges faced by people with physical disabilities in terms of...

