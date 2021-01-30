5 hiking trails you need to visit near you despite the lockdown restrictions

There has never been a greater excuse to visit the great outdoors and get out of seclusion.

The Covid-19 pandemic has confined us to the indoors, becoming more secluded, but has also brought the need to enjoy nature and outdoor activities.

With the limited number of outdoor activities available due to the adjusted level 3 more South Africans have taken the time to enjoy the many hiking trails on offer in the country.

Here are five trails you need to visit:

Hogsback hiking trails:

The stunning Hogsback in the Eastern Cape has a variety of trails that offer picturesque views worthy of any Instagram account. One of them is the Amatola trail, it is known as “the toughest hike in South Africa”, if you looking for a challenge this is the trail to do.

Hiking for approximately for six days, it spans a distance of about 100kms, starting from Maden Dam near King Williams Town, crossing the Hogsback Mountains into the Tolkienesque village of Hogsback.

It will also tick your checklist of waterfalls, nature’s escape and in the autumn season, stunning seasonal changes pictures.

Swellendam Trail

Located in the Marloth Nature Reserve, Western Cape, Swellendam trail has been lauded as one of the best trails in the country. It crisscrosses a large part of the Langeberg showcasing the beautiful fynbos-covered valleys, and mountainous terrain covering a distance of 60km.

The trail is great for a long weekend away with accommodation spots available that cater for four-day hiking trails but there are options for shorter trails.

Chokka Trail

The Chokka Trail covers the coastal areas of St Francis Bay, Port St Francis, Cape St Francis, and Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The trail is 62km and can be occupied with a minimum of four people and a maximum of 16. There is plenty to ‘sea’ from fishing villages, the endless coastlines and sand dunes you won’t be left disappointed.

Shelter Rock

A spot that has become popular among Johannesburg residents as it is about a two-hour drive from the city centre.

Shelter Rock in Magaliesberg, North West is an 8km hiking trail. When hikers reach its mountain peak on a clear day they can expect to see views of Groenkloof, the hills at Sun City, Madibeng, Hartebeestpoort dam, Sandton, and even Randburg.

Views of Magaliesberg. on Shelter Rock hiking trail. Picture: Twitter @meletsoblog

High 5 Trail

This stunning High Five Trail is found in Mpumalanga on the R541, between Machadodorp and Badplaas. Overlooking the Komati Valley and in the heart of the Skurwerberg Mountains, with beautiful waterfalls along the route.

Hiking trails range from 36.5km to 52km hiking trail on private land in the Skurweberg Mountains. The shortest trail is 6.2km and just is as adventurous as the long hikes for experienced hikers.

