Valentine’s Day escapes in Johannesburg

With Valentine’s Day coming up and working from home the norm, escaping for a night or two with your partner has never sounded so good.

Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre

Situated near OR Tambo International Airport, the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre is the spot to get away from it all.

Opened on the 2 November 2020, it is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, making it their 16th hotel in South Africa. The minute you walk in, there is an air of tranquillity, accompanied by the stylish and modern interior design.

Greeted by the friendly staff at reception – which would carry on throughout our stay – the hotel followed Covid-19 protocols, with sanitation stations on every floor and even in the elevators.

We were taken aback at how spacious the rooms were. Everything has aptly been spaced out, with a beautiful bathroom that features a walk-in shower, inviting beds, great open views of the suburbia of Bredell and even a workspace.

Marketing manager, Frances Litten, took us through the 248-room hotel and convention centre. The hotel offers a couple of dining options for guests to choose from, including an all-day dining restaurant with poolside views. The food caters for all, offering gourmet sandwiches, pastas, salads as well as steak and grills, all with generous portions. It is definitely worth a try.

If you are looking for a more intimate and exclusive dining experience then The Avenue is a good choice. Or pick it up a notch and head to the luxurious Level Seven restaurant on the top floor. There is also a laid-back experience in the form of the Peacock Lounge, which offers much-loved comfort foods and tasty platters.

We were treated to a delicious Indian fish curry and steak meal prepared by executive chef Darshan Chetty and we wiped our plates clean.

Main offering – Valentine’s weekend getaway

R3650

2 x night’s stay

Full English buffet breakfast included

1 x couples back and shoulders massage for 30 minutes (time to be booked on check-in)

Romantic turndown

Terms and conditions

First three couples to book receive a complimentary room upgrade

Full prepayment to secure booking

Flexible cancellation (no refund but, so long as cancellation is seven days in advance, booking can be moved)

Valid for all of February

Dinner and lunch not included. Options available at The Avenue and Level Seven

Other option: Overnight romantic stay

R2200

1 x night’s stay

Breakfast included

1 x couples back and shoulders massage for 30 minutes (time to be booked on check-in)

Romantic turndown

To book contact: 011 100 4436

BlackBrick Club

After opening its doors in November, BlackBrick offers guests a chance to live, breathe and work in their own vertical village.

This vertical village idea is not a new one, with the concept originating in Singapore where several housing projects were born aimed at improving living conditions.

What I enjoyed about the BlackBrick offering was the chance to escape the city, within the city. The rooftop bar offers splendid views while the DJ kept the music mellow. The large day beds offer unparalleled views of the Johannesburg skyline.

Rooms are cosy and comfortable and offer a home away from home, so it does not have a “hotel feel” in the true sense but is perfect for getting away while still remaining close to the city.

For example, the hotel’s Greek-style restaurant is in the foyer while the cinema remains quiet and cosy and is actually quite romantic for you and your other half to kick back.

Located in Johannesburg’s economic hub, Sandton, this also makes it the ideal getaway for a night on the town as it is in walking distance to some of Sandton’s finest restaurants, bars and of course, shopping.

Complete with workspaces, a cinema, a meditation garden, two restaurants and a fully equipped gym, this vertical village is the perfect example of sustainable, communal living and working and a great way to escape the city in the city this Valentine’s Day.

For R1200 per couple you get:

1 night stay

1 rooftop dinner: Greek platter from Soul Souvlaki

Access to all BlackBrick membership facilities (yoga, cinema, meditation garden, library, lounge, restaurants and more)

Additional add-ons you can pre-book for your stay:

Couple’s yoga session

45-minute couple’s massage

Movie screening in the cinema.

Terms and conditions

Package valid until 28 February.

