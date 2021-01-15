Covid-19 15.1.2021 12:29 pm

Allegations of Covid-19 non-compliance at Kruger Park camp ‘untrue’, says SANParks

Nica Richards
Allegations of Covid-19 non-compliance at Kruger Park camp ‘untrue’, says SANParks

Vehicles cross a low-lying bridge near Berg-en-Dal rest camp in the Kruger Park. Picture: Facebook/Marjorie Rossouw

Allegations emerged that the Berg-en-Dal rest camp was not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. There were reports of no sanitising stations, no mask wearing and little social distancing. 

A recent outbreak of Covid-19 at Lower Sabie rest camp in the Kruger National Park (KNP) has revived allegations of non-compliance at the park’s Berg-en-Dal rest camp.

The allegations have since been refuted by South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from lockdown level 1 to amended level 3, SANParks acting chief executive Xola Mkefe reassured that all day and overnight guests were still welcome, provided they abided by Covid-19 regulations such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular sanitising. 

ALSO READ: Kruger Park’s Lower Sabie camp closed, flights suspended after Covid-19 outbreak

He also said the park would continue with “limiting face-to-face contact between staff and guests”, and that aside from opening and closing gate times changing, overnight reservations were unaffected by the shift in regulations. 

Despite assurances, allegations emerged the Berg-en-Dal rest camp was not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. There were reports of no sanitising stations, no mask wearing and little social distancing. 

When asked about the allegations, Phaahla said SANParks was made aware of them, and initiated investigations.

“We did our internal investigations and found them to be untrue,” he confirmed to The Citizen

The Lower Sabie camp could reopen as early as 28 January, Phaahla said, adding that a plan was in place to inspect the camp and conduct contact tracing from Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why Cabinet decided to delay schools’ opening to 15 February 15.1.2021
BREAKING: Schools opening postponed to 15 February 15.1.2021
Ivermectin as Covid-19 elixir ‘fuelling fire’ of unconfirmed hope, says vet association 15.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

Read Today's edition