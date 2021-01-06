Must-see: Stay in this luxury villa in Cape Town, for only R53k per night

The Residence by Atzaró, Cape Town, opens for 2021.

Atzaró Group, the luxury hospitality brand based in Ibiza, have opened their latest property in their portfolio, a magnificent seven-suite, mid-century-style villa at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town.

The Atzaró Hotel in Ibiza is a Hollywood A-list and celebrity favourite hideaway. Kate Hudson, Chiara Ferragni, Rihanna, Luke Evans and many more have visited over the years.



The Residence by Atzaró in Cape Town opened its doors on 15 December 2020. With an unparalleled location at the foot of Table Mountain, the villa boasts stunning panoramic views of the national park, the mountain, Lion’s Head, Devil’s Peak and beyond.

With seven suites, one staff suite, nine bathrooms and extensive living and outdoor areas, the property has numerous terraces from which to enjoy the breathtaking views.

Capitalising on the 2021 post-pandemic trend for multi-generational, family-and-friend-group holidays in private luxury villas, it offers spacious luxurious accommodation overlooking one of the most beautiful locations in the world

Designed sensitively by Atzaró Design to be in harmony with its stunning natural environment, the interior colour palette is muted and mirrors the views with pale teak and soft textiles.

The villa offers full hotel-style services, with a live-in house manager, staff and maintenance, multiple living and dining areas, kitchen, office spaces, braai, pool, wellness suite with yoga room and massage room, gym, sauna and nature walking at its doorstep.

Every room and space in the four-story villa is framed by the most stunning panoramic views, providing the perfect private escape with nature as a backdrop.

Discover the rugged mountain range, white sandy beaches, coves, clear waters and rolling vineyards all on your doorstep.

The guided activities available at include hiking, mountain biking and beach horse riding.

For those with an adventurous side, the guides and instructors offer amazing Cape experiences with paragliding, snorkelling with seals, shark cage diving and powerboat days on the sea.

Inland excursions include guided wine tours and visits to the rolling vineyards of the Cape.

Booking fees for the whole villa start in low season from £2600 (R53,162) for two nights (minimum two-night stay).

