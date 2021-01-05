SA passport ranked 54th on Henley Passport Index

The South African passport has been ranked 54th in the first quarter of the 2021 Henley Passport Index.

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa and also provides insight into the future of travel freedom.

Based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), without having to obtain a visa in advance, the Henley Passport Index has ranked South Africa 54th, with the country’s citizens able to access 101 countries without having to obtain a visa in advance.

It was ranked 52nd in 2020.

The South African passport was strongest in 2007 and 2008, when it was ranked 35th.

The Seychelles passport is considered the strongest in Africa with access to 151 destinations. It was ranked 28th – one spot up from 2020.

Japan came first for the fourth year running, with the country’s citizens able to access 191 destinations without having to obtain a visa in advance, the same number of countries as last year.

Over the past seven years, the US passport has fallen from the number one spot to seventh place, a position it currently shares with the UK. Due to pandemic-related travel constraints, travellers from both the UK and the US currently face major restrictions from over 105 countries, with US passport holders able to travel to fewer than 75 destinations, while UK passport holders currently have access to fewer than 70.

Christian H. Kaelin, chairperson of Henley & Partners said: “Just a year ago all indications were that the rates of global mobility would continue to rise, that travel freedom would increase, and that holders of powerful passports would enjoy more access than ever before.

“The global lockdown negated these glowing projections, and as restrictions begin to lift, the results from the latest index are a reminder of what passport power really means in a world upended by the pandemic.”

Check out the global ranking below

These are visa-free countries South African passport holders they can travel to:

Note: Those with asterisks require visa on arrival.

Asia

Cambodia *

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka **

Tajikistan *

Thailand

Timor-Leste *

Europe

Ireland

Kosovo

Russian Federation

Africa

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Cape Verde Islands *

Comoros Islands *

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Ethiopia *

Gabon

Ghana *

Guinea-Bissau *

Kenya

Lesotho

Madagascar *

Malawi

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria *

Reunion

Rwanda *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia *

St. Helena *

Tanzania

Togo *

Tunisia

Uganda *

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Oceania

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands *

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Vanuatu

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Americas

Argentina

Belize

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Middle East

Armenia *

Georgia

Iran *

Israel

Jordan *

Palestinian Territory

Qatar

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

