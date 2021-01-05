SA passport ranked 54th on Henley Passport Index

The South African passport has been ranked 54th in the first quarter of the 2021 Henley Passport Index.
The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa and also provides insight into the future of travel freedom.
Based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), without having to obtain a visa in advance, the Henley Passport Index has ranked South Africa 54th, with the country’s citizens able to access 101 countries without having to obtain a visa in advance.
It was ranked 52nd in 2020.
The South African passport was strongest in 2007 and 2008, when it was ranked 35th.
The Seychelles passport is considered the strongest in Africa with access to 151 destinations. It was ranked 28th – one spot up from 2020.
Japan came first for the fourth year running, with the country’s citizens able to access 191 destinations without having to obtain a visa in advance, the same number of countries as last year.
Over the past seven years, the US passport has fallen from the number one spot to seventh place, a position it currently shares with the UK. Due to pandemic-related travel constraints, travellers from both the UK and the US currently face major restrictions from over 105 countries, with US passport holders able to travel to fewer than 75 destinations, while UK passport holders currently have access to fewer than 70.
Christian H. Kaelin, chairperson of Henley & Partners said: “Just a year ago all indications were that the rates of global mobility would continue to rise, that travel freedom would increase, and that holders of powerful passports would enjoy more access than ever before.
“The global lockdown negated these glowing projections, and as restrictions begin to lift, the results from the latest index are a reminder of what passport power really means in a world upended by the pandemic.”
Check out the global ranking below
These are visa-free countries South African passport holders they can travel to:
Note: Those with asterisks require visa on arrival.
Asia
Cambodia *
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan *
Laos *
Macao (SAR China)
Malaysia
Maldives *
Nepal *
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka **
Tajikistan *
Thailand
Timor-Leste *
Europe
Ireland
Kosovo
Russian Federation
Africa
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Cape Verde Islands *
Comoros Islands *
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Ethiopia *
Gabon
Ghana *
Guinea-Bissau *
Kenya
Lesotho
Madagascar *
Malawi
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria *
Reunion
Rwanda *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia *
St. Helena *
Tanzania
Togo *
Tunisia
Uganda *
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Oceania
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands *
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands *
Samoa *
Tuvalu *
Vanuatu
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
Americas
Argentina
Belize
Bolivia *
Brazil
Chile
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
Middle East
Armenia *
Georgia
Iran *
Israel
Jordan *
Palestinian Territory
Qatar
Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde
