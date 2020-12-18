Carol Ofori’s 5 must-visit Durban hotspots

Moving across the country with your family during a pandemic is not an easy task but Carol Ofori has officially settled into her new home in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

During this time, she has discovered some gems around the province and has shared five of her favourite hotspots as the holiday season officially commences.

uShaka Marine World

uShaka Marine World has cemented itself as one of Durban’s biggest entertainment destinations. With its world-class aquarium, the thrilling Wet ‘n Wild water world and uShaka Kids World – an extensive kids entertainment facility and a shopping experience like no other – uShaka Marine World remains a hotspot after many years of operation.

“This is a great day out,” Carol said. “Make sure you pack a bag with swimsuits, towels, sunblock and some spending money. Aside from the beautiful aquarium, there is a great dolphin show and water park.

“The tickets are not cheap so make sure you make a full day of it because, after all the activity, there are some wonderful places to dine.”

Umhlanga Pier

If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing and a perfect place to take in some breathtaking views of the ocean, Umhlanga Pier is certainly a must-visit – and Carol can often be found taking a time out in this beautiful location.

“The Umhlanga Pier is really a beautiful. It has great views and places to have a seat and relax, say a little prayer and take in the magic that is the ocean,” she said. “This is free so it’s the perfect spot to have a quick break from reality. Although, I will warn you that free parking is hard to find so make sure you use the carwash across from the Umhlanga Pearls and enjoy the views while you get your car washed.”

Mini Town

Durban’s popular Little Town has been a place both locals and tourists from across the country have marvelled at for many years. As the name suggests, Mini Town is a small-scale replica of Durban from over 30 years ago and features buildings scaled down to 1:24 of their size.

The miniature buildings, airplanes, harbour and ships are a massive hit with kids and Carol admitted that her son was a massive fan of the attraction.

“This one is a must if you have small kids,” Carol said. “The entry price is minimal and you literally walk into a small tiny town. Clean your camera lens because you will get some really cute shots of your little one.”

Max’s Lifestyle

Looking for the best shisa nyama in town? A trip to the popular Max’s Lifestyle is a must.

“If you are anything like me and love meat – then Max’s is a must,” Carol said. “Take an Uber into Umlazi for a cold beer or cider and some braaied meat and enjoy the local music and township vibe.”

Carol added that her family loved to visit the hotspot and that the experience was unlike any other. “This place has the best braaied meat hands down.

“They have even won several awards for this. The entire process is seamless. You choose which meat you want from their butchery, then order drinks at the bar, pick a seat and everything is delivered to you. This is also my husband’s favourite place to visit.”

The Durban Promenade

Durban has the longest promenade in sub-Saharan Africa so, naturally, it’s filled with exciting entertainment options and is the perfect place to spend a day and take in everything Durban has to offer.

“Why not grab a sunhat and walk it? There are amazing restaurants to have breakfast, lunch or dinner depending on what time of the day you decide to go for a run, walk, skate or lazy stroll,” Carol said.

“This is another free activity that is definite must, whether you are alone or with you family. You can’t visit Durban and not spend some time on the golden mile.”

