Hyatt opens its first hotel in Cape Town

Millat Properties, the South African real estate company, announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Cape Town, the first Hyatt-branded property in the Mother City.

The hotel will welcome guests with newly renovated rooms and public areas while the full refurbishment is expected to be completed in the coming months. The renovations have been led by Millat, working closely with the Hyatt team and award-winning, international interior designers – LW Design Group.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s Peter Fulton said:“We are extremely excited to welcome guests to the first Hyatt hotel in Cape Town. For business travellers, the hotel provides easy access to the financial district and Cape Town International Convention Centre, while its location in the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood makes it a great base for leisure travellers too.

“The tranquil ambiance and modern design will ensure a stress-free guest experience and we are proud that we can now offer the renowned seamless and personalised experiences, that the Hyatt Regency brand is known for, to visitors to South Africa.”

The aim is to open an international-grade hotel before Christmas to give an economic and momentum boost to Cape Town and South Africa. It is a highly anticipated opening in the country.

“The pandemic has led to a pause in capital being deployed by international investors, but the hotel group has continued to invest during these difficult times. New jobs have been and will be created as a result of our vision and investment in Hyatt Regency Cape Town. The hotel opening will encourage both domestic and international tourism.”

Located in the bustling Bo-Kaap neighbourhood only a few minutes from Table Mountain, V&A Waterfront and the Robben Island ferry, Hyatt Regency Cape Town will provide all the tools to stay connected and energised to its guests. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency Cape Town boasts a memorable culinary experience and flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax.

To make travel free from stress, expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events are provided, and expert planners anticipate every detail of a guest’s stay.

