Curfews, closed beaches and limited alcohol sales – should you cancel your holiday?

As South Africa enters what can only be described as a second wave of coronavirus infections, the nation has been left wondering if another hard lockdown is on the cards.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa assured that this would not be the case in his Monday evening address, he did come bearing some very stern warnings and changes set to take place as of midnight at the end of Monday.

As of 13 December 2020, South Africa recorded 7,999 new cases, on 12 December, that number sat at 7,882 and 8,319 the day before.

This as businesses and schools wind down for the year and many plan to take a vacation.

However, considering the current status quo, should you really be going on holiday?

Christopher Palm, Chief Risk Advisor at the Institute of Risk Management of South Africa (IRMSA) says that the question about whether we cancel Christmas or save the economy isn’t clear-cut, and that the threats and opportunities need to be carefully weighed in a very complex context to find the right balance for the country.

As such, IRMSA wants to support effective risk assessment and proactive decision-making by the government and private sector.

“While we have seen positive indicators in the last three months, such as the strengthening Rand against the Dollar, South Africa’s current account balance shifting to a surplus of R297.5 billion in the third quarter and a rise in confidence in the retail sector, it is doubtful that South Africans have the resources to absorb the economic impact of another lockdown,” said Palm.

He also noted, with concern the evidence that people aren’t adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Shopping centres are full, holidaymakers are in full-swing, and rapid spreading events among school-aged children continue to be noted in the media. Our hospital system is at capacity, at least the emergency services and front-line health care staff.”

The year has, without a doubt, been one of the toughest years we have collectively faced and a holiday is much needed, but is it worth the risk of contracting a virus that is known to have long-lasting effects on one’s health and the economy at large?

There’s also the tourism sector to consider as the financial livelihood of millions of people relies on the already ailing sector.

So perhaps the easiest answer at this point would be to avoid holiday options that result in mass gatherings and obscene amounts of human traffic as advised by the president in his address.

What did the president have to say?

Well, you can still go on holiday. Your options will just be very limited.

As confirmed by Ramaphosa, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng have been identified as the four provinces leading the second wave.

Sarah Baartman District (situated in the western part of the Eastern Cape province) and the Garden Route district (located in the Western Cape Province) have been added to the list of growing hotspots and will now have to follow same restrictions as Nelson Mandela Bay with immediate effect from midnight at the end of Monday and will continue for the foreseeable future pending an improvement in infection stats.

The president added that restrictions on the size of public gatherings (and religious gatherings) have been reduced back to 100 people for indoor gatherings and remain at 250 people for outdoor gatherings or 50% capacity for venues.

Additionally, post-funeral gatherings, known as after tears parties, are strictly prohibited.

President #Ramaphosa: At all times, and particularly in smaller venues, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue. — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 14, 2020

Most concerning for holidaymakers is the fact that beaches and public parks in hotspots are to be closed from 16 December to 3 January in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.

KwaZulu-Natal beaches will be closed on days where they are the busiest (16, 21, 25, 26, 31 December and 1-3 January 2020).

President #Ramaphosa: This will apply to all of the Eastern Cape, as well as to the Garden Route district in the Western Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches and public parks will be closed on what are traditionally the busiest days of the season. — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 14, 2020

Luckily for those going to Cape Town, all beaches will remain open during the operating hours of 9am – 6pm.

However, festivals, live performances or other events are strictly prohibited.

Changes that apply to the entire country include lengthened curfew hours (11pm – 4am) that will see restaurants and bars having to close at 10pm, as well as a change in the days and times during which alcohol may be sold: Mondays to Thursdays between 10am – 6pm.

For tourism purposes, wine farms will be allowed to continue operating within the confines of the regulations.

President #Ramaphosa: Registered wineries & wine farms may continue to offer tastings and wine sales to the public for off-site consumption over weekends. pic.twitter.com/rA2xh8YZ7m — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 14, 2020

So what now?

One should also consider alternative locations and forms of celebration as more and more hotspots are identified as the days go by.

And if any of the aforementioned suggestions seem unavoidable, perhaps speak to your travel agent, airline or accommodation provider about rescheduling your holiday to a time when things quiet down.

