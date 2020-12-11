Three Tree Hill Lodge in misty KZN mountains leaves a lasting impression

The palpable positive energy emanating from Three Tree Hill Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal owners Simon and Cheryl Blackburn has put a constant smile on my face every time I think about my one-night stay at this sustainable responsible tourism gem. The lodge overlooks the secluded Mfazimnyama Valley of the Spioenkop Game Reserve, and is deeply steeped in history. Photo: Supplied The country-style decor is complimented by old posters pushing for the benefits of Marmite and Coca-Cola. Historical extracts and haunting black and white pictures of the Battle of Spioenkop channel one’s curiosity into more serious discussions while...

The palpable positive energy emanating from Three Tree Hill Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal owners Simon and Cheryl Blackburn has put a constant smile on my face every time I think about my one-night stay at this sustainable responsible tourism gem.

The lodge overlooks the secluded Mfazimnyama Valley of the Spioenkop Game Reserve, and is deeply steeped in history.

The country-style decor is complimented by old posters pushing for the benefits of Marmite and Coca-Cola. Historical extracts and haunting black and white pictures of the Battle of Spioenkop channel one’s curiosity into more serious discussions while curled up on mismatched furniture warmed by the fireplace, or outside at the boma fire.

There is always something to look at, both inside and outside, with overwhelming silence and tranquility experienced while at the lodge’s viewing deck.

An old library doubling up a a wi-fi hotspot has just been revamped, and meals served are the ideal mix of boerekos and slight tweaks to age-old recipes.

Who would have thought that adding booze soaked in chills could make your apple puree soup taste better? I too had my doubts, but was quickly proven wrong.

Any alcohol, I presume, can be plucked from somewhere in the lodge. Whether from the cellar or someone’s personal stash, I witnessed two brave gentlemen guzzle down glass after glass of mampoer, and was assured from this that any cravings can and will be satisfied.

Vegetarians, I am happy to report, are as attentively seen to as omnivores. This same goes for vegans.

To keep the little ones busy while one enjoys an unencumbered view of stretches of valleys and misty mountains, there is a pool, croquet lawn, outside play area, a trampoline and an obstacle course.

There are also extremely friendly cats, one of which boosted my ego tenfold when it temporarily imprinted on me during our dinner service.

Even if I was confined to my cottage, this would not have been an issue. Each cottage looks rather like a Hobbit hole straight out of a J.R.R. Tolkien novel, but once inside, you are greeted by wooden floors, clean and homely decor, and an unassuming door that leads you onto your very own secluded patio. A bird watcher and plant enthusiast’s dream.

Even at night, this spot really made it seem as though I was the only person within kilometres to be sitting in the mountains.

To stay for one night is a travesty, and I have subsequently shifted all my local travel plans to save up and return. If you can, make a proper getaway to ensure you have enough time to explore all that Three Tree Hill Lodge has to offer.

Three Tree Hill Lodge is not an average accommodation facility. It becomes your second home. Your toilet and bed have equally stunning views, and the attention to detail is to be commended.

You will leave knowing a bit more about South Africa’s history, especially if you partake in the war tours, and will undoubtably be as relaxed as this year, and probably next year, will allow.

