We explored new low-cost airline LIFT and here’s what we found

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been one heck of a year for everyone, with some feeling its impact more heavily than others. None more so than the local tourism industry which employed over a million South Africans before the pandemic.

As countries open up and plan to welcome festive season and new year travellers, one new airline named LIFT is set to reinvigorate the local tourism industry once again.

The first flights departed from Johannesburg and Cape Town just after 6.30am and 6.50am respectively, on Thursday.

But what makes LIFT different to all those that have come before? Well, The Citizen recently attended a sneak preview of their Airbus A320 aircraft to find out.

Here are five reasons:

1. Wider seats

When one thinks of affordable airlines, it’s safe to assume that you may have to give up the comfort of space.

However, LIFT offers wider seats.

2. More legroom for the first five rows

In addition to offering wider seats, the airline planned their layout in such a way that allows for optimal legroom in the first five rows. Those seated after row five need not fret either as the airline operator was mindful to ensure that the cabin is not cramped.

3. Casual, comfortable uniforms for the cabin crew

Frequent fliers would be used to seeing all the stuffy, old school uniforms most cabin crew were required to wear by now. However, LIFT plans to change that through their collaboration with Superbalist.

As one of South Africa’s largest online fashion retailers, Superbalist, was able to provide the crew with some durable uniforms.

According to one of the airline’s co-founders, Jonathan Ayache, the main reason for this partnership is due to LIFT’s aspiration to be “a disruptive, innovative and loved South African brand”.

As such, they felt the need to partner with like-minded brands such as Superbalist, Vida e Caffe and the numerous local wine and gin brands that will be served along with innovative, locally produced snacks.

4. Folding tray tables (for half/full use)

The snacks will be served on folding tray tables that can be used along the full length of the passenger’s seat or folded in half for more compact use.

5. Flexibility

LIFT will offer its customers to opportunity to cancel or change their flights with no fuss and at no extra charge, up to 24hrs before the flight – “a customer need which is especially important in these uncertain times”.

Cancelled flights result in a credit to the customer being created. If there is a difference in fare on changed flights, the difference is either payable by the customer or refunded to their credit account.

Who starts an airline in a pandemic?

Co-founders Gidon Novick (formerly of Kulula) and Jonathan Ayache (Uber) have thrown their weight behind the airline which is operated by Global Aviation, a provider of charter and aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) lease services to airlines, locally and internationally, for over 20 years.

“We vote ‘yes’ to creating a bright future in South Africa. ‘Yes’ to competing with the best travel destinations in the world. And ‘yes’ to creating an opportunity for the immensely talented people of this country,” said Novick in a statement.

“It’s always the right time to do something right. LIFT’s simple business model is demand-driven, customer-obsessed and debt-free,” he added.

Ayache said: “With a vaccine in sight, people will continue to travel to see family, friends and business colleagues and will also continue to explore the world.”

According to LIFT, over 30,000 seats have been sold since ticket sales opened in November.

In an effort to drive domestic tourism, LIFT partnered with Travelstart and local tourism authorities and have a special running for the holiday season – kids under 12 will be able to travel at a discount of 50% off on all LIFT flights if booked before 16 December for travel before 30 January 2021.

LIFT flights will operate between Johannesburg and Cape Town and Johannesburg and George.

