Off-road trips to take this December

While in the 6th grade – an obscene amount of years ago – I was asked to buy an atlas for an upcoming school project.

I have no idea why, but I was so fascinated by it. I spent hours paging through it and ended up picking 60 destinations all over the world that I would like to visit one day.

Despite having all that wanderlust and vivid imagination, I had never once imagined myself travelling “off-road,” let alone being the one behind the wheel of a beast of a car.

That is until Ford presented the opportunity to accompany them on a long drive, throughout South Africa to experience a few rangers while spreading some goodness.

Under the current state of things, driving has become a more appealing way to travel due to the dangers presented by the Coronavirus.

Additionally, driving to a destination is arguably way less admin that having to make it through the airport and spend a flight wearing a mask.

Whether you’re an avid 4×4 enthusiast or a first-time driver, here are a few trips to consider taking this festive season as advised by Ford event manager Gideo Basson.

Because more people might opt to drive to their holiday destinations, Basson predicts that the drive could involve lots of gravel roads and roads with big potholes and advises that bigger vehicle with bigger tires – such as the Ford Wildtrak, Raptor or Thunder – are always better.

The Kruger National Park

According to Basson, driving a 4×4 to this destination allows you to get to all the nice gravel roads during the rainy season.

The area also boasts a wide range of accommodation options to suit every pocket – from hotels and luxury game reserves and lodges to camp sites for those who prefer to feel closer to nature.

Under the current lockdown regulations, the park is open to visitors and safety protocols have been put in place to limit the spread of Coivid-19.

Visit the SAN Parks website for more info.

Northern KwaZulu Natal

This part of the province is home to Cape Vidal in St Lucia, an area which Basson says allows for lots of sand driving. It is a three-hour drive from Durban.

The area also boasts a self-catering camp.

According to the St. Lucia website, the area’s park is known as iSimangaliso Wetland Park and is truly enormous.

“Starting in the South (Mphelane Lighthouse) to the border of Mozambique in the North. Please do take note that Mkuze Game Reserve is now also part of iSimangaliso Wetland Park.”

From St Lucia to Cape Vidal 27 km however there are numerous loop roads, hides and more to visit especially Mission rocks situated halfway between Cape Vidal and St Lucia.”

If lazing about at the beach is not the kind of holiday you were after, you could always swim, snorkel, rock and surf fish (permit required) and go deep-sea fishing.

The West Coast

According to Basson, avid campers would enjoy driving to this area as many of the camping spots are located in sandy spots. Spots you’d need a 4×4 to get to.

Much like the other areas on the list, the West Coast offers hotels, self-catering campsites and some pretty affordable guest houses.

Nature reserves, historic monuments, wine cellars and various beaches that are home to fishing communities are among the things to see in the area.

The Wild Coast

Of the wild coast, Basson simply says “it’s got great fishing grounds with bad roads” and while that may sound like a nightmare, it’s a 4×4-driving outdoor enthusiast’s dream.

Attractions in the area include the Sardin Run, Wild Waves Water Park, the Inkwenkwezzi private game reserve and the “hole-in-the-wall.

READ NEXT: Do you really need a 4×4?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.