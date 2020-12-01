It’s all systems go for Zimbali Lodge and its new owners

It has not been an easy time for hotels around the world and while restrictions have eased, in terms of travel, luxury hotels still have a long road ahead in terms of recovery.

The iconic Zimbali Lodge is one such property, which was looking at business rescue due to financial pressure and has now been taken over by the Dream Hotels & Resorts.

Dream Hotels & Resorts includes the Blue Marlin Hotel in Scottburgh, the Peninsula All-Suite Hotel in the Western Cape, Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa in the beautiful Cape Winelands, among the 19 properties in its portfolio.

The acquisition also includes the management of Zimbali Vacation Club, strengthening the company’s footprint.

“With light at the end of the Covid tunnel, we are grateful for new growth opportunities and are really looking forward to this new endeavour,” said Weston Dickson, one of the founding members of the company.

Zimbali Lodge consists of 18 hotel suites as well as 35 self-catering vacation units, making up Zimbali Vacation Club.

Situated 50km north of Durban, the property is a five-minute drive from the hub of Ballito and just 20 minutes away from King Shaka International Airport.

Guests visiting Zimbali Lodge can enjoy the “surrounds of indigenous forest, overlooking a pristine, secluded beach [accessible by foot]. A holiday at Zimbali Lodge promises luxury, relaxation, and peace of mind”, he added.

As from Tuesday, 1 December, systems were up and running to manage all new bookings at Zimbali Lodge. With regards to Zimbali Vacation Club, all contractual terms in respect of ownership sold remained in place.

“We have established a great relationship with the current vacation owners and appreciate their invaluable input and support. They are passing the baton – and we are definitely not going to let them down. It’s a fantastic new chapter for Dream Hotels and Resorts and Zimbali Lodge,” he concluded.

