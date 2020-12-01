Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector

PREMIUM!
Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sectorCovid-19 1 hour ago
South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors, but there are a number of dos and don’ts for revellers, which differ across provinces and in Covid-19 hotspots.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder
Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix
MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’
Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees
Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash