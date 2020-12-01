 
 
Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector

Covid-19

South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors, but there are a number of dos and don’ts for revellers, which differ across provinces and in Covid-19 hotspots. 

Nica Richards
01 Dec 2020
06:00:20 PM
Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector

Anyone walking around must have their mask on at all times, even in outdoor settings, unless strenuous exercise or beach activities are practised. Picture for illustration: iStock

This festive season may involve more admin than previous years’, and people travelling hundreds of kilometres for some semblance of peace may find themselves more stressed than if they had opted to stay home.  Though South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors and politely decline family invitations, not even the silly season can loosen the iron grip of the pandemic that has left no economic sector or citizen untouched.  Several interventions have been put in place to prevent the continued spread of the virus, particularly in areas considered Covid-19 hotspots, notably in...

