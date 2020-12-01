Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector

This festive season may involve more admin than previous years’, and people travelling hundreds of kilometres for some semblance of peace may find themselves more stressed than if they had opted to stay home. Though South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors and politely decline family invitations, not even the silly season can loosen the iron grip of the pandemic that has left no economic sector or citizen untouched. Several interventions have been put in place to prevent the continued spread of the virus, particularly in areas considered Covid-19 hotspots, notably in...

This festive season may involve more admin than previous years’, and people travelling hundreds of kilometres for some semblance of peace may find themselves more stressed than if they had opted to stay home.

Though South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors and politely decline family invitations, not even the silly season can loosen the iron grip of the pandemic that has left no economic sector or citizen untouched.

Several interventions have been put in place to prevent the continued spread of the virus, particularly in areas considered Covid-19 hotspots, notably in the Western and Eastern Cape.

“There is a definitive desire to escape the harsh reality of Covid-19 and the strangle of lockdown, and therefore we foresee tourists wanting to escape to scenic views and the sound of the ocean,” said Garden Route communications officer, Herman Pieters.

Curb your enthusiasm, or face arrest

How much silliness one may be granted this year is minimal, however.

This year, regulations that must be followed, notably wearing a mask at all times, sanitising regularly and maintaining social distancing, have to be done even more stringently, said Limpopo’s department of economic development, environment and tourism spokesperson, Zaid Kalla.

“We had a booming sector, and were the number one tourism destination in the country. We need to support the sector. And all protocols are in place so that we can continue to do that.”

Kalla’s department, and other provinces and municipalities across South Africa, will look to the inevitable increase in visitors over the festive season as a saving grace to pull the tourism industry from the economic vortex Covid-19 sucked it into.

He warned that anyone who does not comply with protocols in the province will be made an example of, either by being “thrown out” of an accommodation facility, or even arrested.

Similarly, events organisers who break the stipulated 250 people limit for indoor events or 500 people for outdoor ones.

“Organisers must know such parties will be shut down, and they won’t be allowed to apply for another permit,” Kalla warned.

Thankfully, there are only a few activities that are still not allowed, and the don’ts list is a lot shorter than the dos: night clubs are still forbidden, as are cruise ships for leisure purposes. Sports events may still not be attended by spectators, and night vigils and initiation practices are not active yet.

Public pools

The only slight confusion in bracing local tourists for their holiday adventures is figuring out how each province is adhering to protocols.

Thus far, the only inconsistency found is the availability of public swimming pools, which are not open for the festive season in parts of the Western Cape, as this is not deemed safe yet, said Pieters.

In Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB), only the Newton Park public swimming pool is open.

And in Johannesburg, 21 out of 55 pools are open, in line with the City’s staggered approach to allowing bathers back into facilities on a first come, first serve basis.

Public swimming facilities will be open to visitors and residents in the Limpopo area.

Police presence stepped up

Police across the country usually embark on various visibility strategies during the festive season, with stricter enforcement expected than in previous years.

In terms of law enforcement, which also varies slightly in each province, government stipulates that if people are found to contravene regulations and refuse to cease their activities, holidaymakers can be charged, detained and arrested.

Pieters said that fines of “variable value” can be issued by police if tourists are found contravening lockdown Level 1 regulations, whereas Kalla confirmed endorsing being charged or arrested.

Beaches

Beaches are expected to be open in all provinces, provided each beachgoer is responsible for their health and conscious of others around them, especially vulnerable members of society such as the elderly, young children and pregnant women.

Nelson Mandela Bay closed its beaches temporarily in November, after life guards tested positive for Covid-19. The province’s tourism office confirmed that beaches are once again open. This can change within a few hours, so tourists and residents are urged to follow social media for any updates.

All ten of Cape Town’s beaches will be open, and recently received blue flag status.

Pieters explained that peak holiday season routinely requires police and law enforcement to be ever-present on beaches. This year, adhering to Covid-19 protocols, notably ensuring social distancing, will be added to their to-do lists.

Tourist activities

Museums and galleries will be open, as well as cinemas, theatres and social events, provided capacity is minimised in order for social distancing to be observed.

Anyone walking around must have their mask on at all times, even in outdoor settings, unless strenuous exercise or beach activities are practiced.

Accommodation facilities are in full operation, as are restaurants, provided the number of people at a facility are wearing their masks and keeping their distance.

This goes for bars, taverns and shebeens as well, but these facilities must decrease the amount of patrons by 50%.

This is especially significant in provinces eyed as the country’s Covid-19 hotspots, namely the Western and Eastern Cape.

Tavern owners have been asked to exercise caution and exercise responsibility in their communities to ensure that staff and patrons are well-versed in fighting to keep Covid-19 numbers down.

Nelson Mandela Bay will not be hosting any events at its beachfronts, and will also not host a fireworks event to mark the end of the year.

Their strategy is to “enjoy a virtual festive season”, encouraging people to “stay home and keep safe.”

“We want residents to enjoy this festive season virtually.”

Wear a mask and enjoy yourself

Encouragingly, tourism facilities, even in areas deemed Covid-19 hotspots, are more than ready to welcome visitors.

Kalla said that since lockdown Level 3, no incidences at resorts spreading the virus have been reported.

“Wearing the mask is a law now, and if someone isn’t wearing a mask, it is an individual, and criminal offence. We must hold individuals accountable,” he emphasised. This, he said, was Limpopo’s strategy to ensure that the festive season does not increase the number of Covid-19 cases in the province, and simultaneously boosts the local tourism economy.

Pieters assured that the Garden Route and Klein Karoo areas are preparing to embark on mass media campaigns to educate and encourage holidaymakers to travel to the region, while adhering to protocols.

“Our communication department is continuously creating awareness on the responsibility we all have to ensure that we adhere to the protocols through all media channels and messaging the welcome feeling to all visitors that plan on visiting the Garden Route and Klein Karoo.”

