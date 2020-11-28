 
 
Where to sit flying in Covid times

Experts: perspective needed when it comes to airplane seating choices

Sarah Firshein
28 Nov 2020
12:30:28 PM
Young woman with protection mask is sitting in airplane and watching the view from window. Corona virus outbreaking. High quality photo Picture: iStock

Deciding where to sit on a plane has always been an exercise in strategy and skill: how to get themost legroom, the best shut-eye, the quickest exit. The stakes certainly feel higher now. I asked Sandra Albrecht, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health and the chief epidemiologist behind Dear Pandemic, a scientific communication effort on social media, if she would cancel her flight if someone sat next to her. “Absolutely not,” she said. “As with everything Covid-related, the risk spectrum is a sliding scale. You can think of seating as something you’d be able...

