When an opportunity to get away for a weekend in the Central Drakensberg in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal, presented itself following months of Covid-19 confinement, I was overwhelmed with excitement. I am no thrill-seeker but that is how I ended up remorsefully zipping from cliff to cliff on cable slides, 60 meters above ground, and just looked forward to the last of the 12 cable slides operated by the Drakensberg Canopy Tour.

Sweat was already flooding my face and neck as the land cruiser ascended the cliff and, by the time our group of 13 people reached the first zip line departure point, I wrestled with strong thoughts of quitting right there and then. But then first on the line were two children, their mother and well as my wife, who looked quite relaxed and conquered the first line, screaming in excitement as she zapped over the gorge.

If these children could do it with so much ease, surely I could and I decided there and then that I had to conquer my fears or be the laughing stock of the group. But by the third cable, I began to have fun at these dizzying heights and tree platforms, with the birdseye view of the indigenous forest, waterfalls and the cascading stream below as you slide to the next cliff or tree top.

The Drakensberg Canopy Tour definitely delivers on its promise of experiencing nature like never before as you slide through the forest canopy and enjoy a unique view of the world around you. Set within the magnificent Blue Grotto forest, which is said to be home to over 150 species of birds, including the rare Bush Blackcap, the Drakensberg Canopy Tour did indeed “take my breath away”.

On top of offering adventure for the daredevils, daily hiking trails, two outdoor swimming pools, rowing boats and canoes at Lake Nkwanki and many other family activities, the Drakensberg Sun reA zipping good time sort is the ultimate family getaway destination.

The tranquillity of the resort is relaxing, with the opportunity to fish for rainbow trout in Lake Nkwanki, or a take a three-hour hike through the indigenous forest and a short scenic walk around the lake and marvel at the abundant fauna, flora and bird life.

The 7.5km Blue Grotto hiking trail, a complimentary treat on Saturdays, offers guests a chance to visit the grave of Dick Barry, a pioneering climber who died on Monks Cowl in 1938, and walk through the fern forest on the slope of the Little Berg.

Also complimentary to the hotel guests is the strenuous 6.5km Ellis Hike trail which takes you through the forest to the Bergview, onto the plateau overlooking the majestic Drakensberg Mountain. The trail takes you past the famous Vulture Restaurant, which is said to boast about 180 resident vultures.

Another exciting hiking trail is the Skeleton Gorge, a 7.4km trail classified as very strenuous and for strict guided walks and, at the top, the trail offers an aerial view of Monks Cowl, the Drankensberg and as far as Winterton.

Historic information is currently being gathered aboutthe route’s supposed rich history of cannibalism! The area is endowed with tourist attractions, game reserves, including the Spioenkop Game Reserve about 20km from the resort, as well as heritage sites.

The Ukhahlamba Drakensberg Park is one of only two Unesco World Heritage Sites in KwaZuluNatal and one of the unique features of the resort is the number of wild animals frequenting the property, with warnings to keep windows shut due to marauding baboons, monkeys and feral cats is not uncommon to find a zebra on your patio or a wild bush buck grazing on the lush, sprawling lawns and you could bump into a porcupine or a family of Dassies (Rock Hyrax) that call the area near the lake home.

What is a weekend away without a beauty treatment? This is where the Spoilt Green Eco-Spa comes in, offering a variety of massage treatments, body treatments, mini treatments for kids, facial, hand and foot treatments.

Holidaying in the midst of a pandemic is no easy feat and has its challenges, but the resort management has gone all out to ensure that Covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to.

According to general manager, Pranesh Sukkhdeo, although their services had been affected, he assures visitors of the same warmth and hospitality synonymous with their hotel before the enforced lockdowns.

He said stringent Covid-19 protocols were in place, with guidelines and hygiene policies of the World Health Organisation, health department, National Institute for Communicable Diseases implemented at the resort for the safety of both guests and staff.

The level of Covid-19 prevention measures at the resort is assuring, with a screening station at the reception as well as hand sanitisers all over the resort. The capacity of the restaurants is limited to 50% of the floor space, with dinner divided into three sittings to ensure social distancing.

Every table is thoroughly cleaned after each use. You are allowed to remove your mask once you are at your table and food has been delivered, and required to wear your mask on completing your meal

