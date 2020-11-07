 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Machu Picchu the Lost City Rediscovered

Travel 1 day ago

Before the pandemic, around 3 000 people a day would visit Machu Picchu, which means “Old Mountain” in the Quechua language that predominated in the Inca empire. Now, visitors and staff must pass through a temperature control before entering the site.

Francisco Jara
07 Nov 2020
12:00:57 PM
PREMIUM!
Machu Picchu the Lost City Rediscovered

Breathtaking Machu Picchu. Image: iStock

Mists hung low over Machu Picchu, adding an eerie, other worldly atmosphere as delighted tourists entered the iconic Inca citadel for the first time after eight months of lockdown due to the coronavirus. Two couples from France and Chile were the lucky first visitors this week to the Unesco World Heritage site. They were brought to the ruins by bus from the tiny Machu Picchu Pueblo village at the foot of the 2 400-metre mountain atop which the ruins sit. “We’re really happy to be here today,” Frenchwoman Veronique, who declined to give her surname, said. She was left stranded...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.