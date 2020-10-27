Best spots to capture amazing Instagram-worthy images in Mpumalanga.

Passionate instagrammers are always on the lookout for their next photo to add to their already #lit social media feed. They can be found wandering the busy city streets or standing dangerously close to a cliff edge trying to capture the ultimate shot.

All in the hope of capturing the beauty around them from a unique perspective. So, for instagrammers keen on capturing killer shots at some of these destinations, here are some great spots to visit:

Blyde River Canyon

Your first stop has to be the Blyde River Canyon, which also happens to be the third-largest canyon in the world. Situated just outside the Kruger National Park this beautiful place is filled with the most stunning panoramic views of lush green surroundings.

It’s also home to more than 1 000 flora species of which many are endemic (found nowhere else in the world), rare or endangered. When visiting this beautiful site, be sure to head on over to God’s Window, which is known for its spectacular panoramic view over the lush indigenous forest.

Kruger National Park

One of the biggest attractions in Mpumalanga is the Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest game reserves, which is also home to the Big Five. Perfect for those who prefer taking images and capturing all the sweet moments nature has to offer.

For those who would like to spend a little more with these amazing animals, a great place to stay would be Shishangeni by BON Hotels. Situated just outside Kruger, this private lodge is every nature lovers dream.

There is also a relaxing pool at the resort, perfect for those who would like to take those #vacation selfies.

Lone Creek Falls

For those who would like to capture some amazing shots with a waterfall in the background, head to Lone Creek Falls. This well-known spot is part of the waterfall route in the area of Sabie, Mpumalanga.

If you’re on the hunt for one of those breathtaking shots with the waterfall in the background it would probably be best for you get there in the morning- that way youll be able to take pictures with the waterfall to yourself and secure your next profile pic.

So, gather your friends and family and enjoy the natural beauty of what Mpumalanga has to offer.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.