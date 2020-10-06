See why SA lodges rank among some of the best in the world

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Morukuru Beach Lodge being voted as the #1 Resort in South Africa (#8 on World List) with Morukuru Family Madikwe voted #18 on the list. More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“We are absolutely thrilled and most proud to be recognized as the Best Resort in South Africa and only 2 years after opening our doors! Receiving recognition for this very special location within a protected nature reserve and the lengths we have gone to create this 100% off-grid operation, without having to compromise in luxury and comfort is just amazing! Our Madikwe exclusive-use safari houses also made it onto the top 20 list for the 3rd year in a row” says Ed Zeeman, Owner of Morukuru Family.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

“We would like to thank all our guests who voted for us and the travel trade who have supported us over the past year, a very difficult one for our industry. A huge thank you must go out to our wonderful and loyal staff for their hard work and dedication to ensuring that our guests have a unique and special experience when staying with us and in South Africa. Without them, this recognition would not have been possible”, adds Zeeman.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest -running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We would also like to congratulate the other properties featured on the list, a true testament to the incredible experiences we can offer guests in South Africa and the African continent and we look forward to welcoming travelers again when it’s possible,” concludes Zeeman.

In addition to this, Condé Nast Traveler today also announced Thornybush Game Lodge recognized as the #11 Resort in South Africa.

“We are absolutely delighted by this recognition, especially in a year where our industry has been so affected by this pandemic. A very big thank you to all our guests who voted for us. I would also like to thank our amazing team of staff who work tirelessly to make sure every guest has the best possible Thornybush experience, their dedication has paid off with this acknowledgement,” says Joanne Dickson, CEO Thornybush.

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

1/8 Standard Suite at Thorny Bush Game Lodge. Picture: Supplied 2/8 The reception area at Thorny Bush. Picture: Supplied. 3/8 Thorny Bush Game Lodge also featured in the survey. Picture: Supplied 4/8 Romantic setting at Morukuru Family Madikwe. Picture: Supplied. 5/8 Morukuru Family-Madikwe male lion-sighting. Picture supplied. 6/8 Morukuru Family-Madikwe Bush dinner. Picture: Supplied 7/8 Madikwe-Bush-breakfast. Picture: supplied 8/8 Morukuru takes 8th place globally as voted by Conde Nast Traveller.

