Tourism industry scrambles, but Home Affairs mum on how it determined list of banned countries

Government 1 hour ago

Tourism sector players say they were not engaged when government made its list of banned countries for leisure travellers. The industry risks suffering long-term, possibly irreparable damage if plans are not amended.

Nica Richards
02 Oct 2020
04:36:25 PM
While the country waits for the list to be amended, provinces across the country accustomed to accommodating a large amount of visitors may suffer. Photo for illustration: iStock

The Covid-19 global pandemic crippled several sectors, but despite South Africa’s tourism industry doing all it can to reinvent itself fast in order to survive, it could face even more hardship, as some of the big spenders are still banned from visiting the country.  The fact that no travel was permitted for prolonged periods of time resulted in foreign traveller arrivals decreasing by 94.4% when compared to July 2019, according to StatsSA.  Now they sector is bracing for further damage, after the Department of Home Affairs compiled a list of countries leisure travellers will be denied entry from.  Democratic Alliance...

