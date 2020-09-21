Business News 21.9.2020 02:27 pm

A new airline is launching in SA- here’s what we know so far

Sandisiwe Mbhele
A new airline is set to launch by the end of the year. Photo: iStock

The new airline is set to take flight by the end of the year.

The airline industry has been vocal for years for the market to have a new airline to challenge the big names and offer more to customers.

Domestic airlines have had their struggles recently, with South African Express placed on provisional liquidation and international carrier South African Airways (SAA) troubles long documented. Just last week the state-owned airline was given another bailout this time given R10.5 billion from the government.

With regional airlines such as SA Express and others struggling, the market desperately needs another domestic airline.

While one airline still in the making has offered the opportunity for South Africans to come up with the name of the airline.

Despite not having that name, the airline will take flight around the country sooner than you think.

Here is what we know so far:

Airline partnership

The partnership is between Kulula founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Launch date

The first flight, between Johannesburg and Cape Town (the 12th busiest route in the world), is planned for December 2020.

Name suggestions

The unnamed airline is looking for any creative names, on their website it said it was looking for ‘unique’, ‘aspirational’ and ‘cool’ names.

Entries can be submitted on their website, the lucky winner will walk away with a full year’s free travel on the airline valued at R480,000.

