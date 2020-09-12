 
 
FREE RANGING: Shortcuts can be long road to hell

Columns 2 hours ago

Getting lost is really easy, stressful and risky.

Jim Freeman
12 Sep 2020
09:00:05 AM
Getting lost is easier than one thinks and it doesn’t take an inebriated numpty far from home to do it, laments Jim Freeman. Pictures: Jim Freeman

You have to be brave – or damned stupid – to take a shortcut when you know where you want to be but aren’t certain of where you are. People who think they’re smart (that’s most of us and every second lieutenant ever commissioned) are convinced they’ve got impeccable senses of direction and that they’ll never, ever get lost. Until it happens to them and they start to panic … Forget white slave traders, body-part snatchers or alien abductions; cities are filled with people still trying to find their way back to hotels ever since imbibing a couple too many...

