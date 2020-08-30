Grootbos adventures in Gansbaai, the great white shark capital of the world

PREMIUM!
Grootbos adventures in Gansbaai, the great white shark capital of the worldLocal getaways 23 hours ago
Suites at the property are surrounded by fynbos and birdlife is spectacular.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality
Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record
World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party
Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee