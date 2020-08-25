STA Travel in SA closes up shop

A glimmer of hope on the travel horizon saw the much-needed lifting of lockdown Level 2 travel restrictions, allowing for interprovincial travel.

But for some players in the travel and tourism sector, the ban had already done too much damage to resume business as usual.

This comes as international borders remain closed in South Africa.

The latest victim is popular travel agency STA Travel, who announced on Monday that they have “ceased trading”.

Its website is also no longer in operation, with a brief notice explaining that if customers had a previous or live booking with the agency, further communication will be received “in the coming days”.

STA Travel is owned by a Swiss holding company called Diethelm Keller Holding (DKH).

DKH filed for insolvency in August, but STA Travel’s UK businesses may continue, Travel Weekly reported last week.

The agency, established in 1971, has more than 200 stores around the world, and specialised in youth and student travel.

STA Travel has been approached for comment. Updates will follow when their responses are received.

